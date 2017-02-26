Trial date set against Denton County for unintentional shooting

A trial date has been set in a lawsuit brought by a man accidentally shot in the arm by a Denton County sheriff’s deputy who was arresting him for misdemeanor warrants.
Alberto Contreras is suing the county for medical bills, pain and suffering and lost income as a result of injuries that occurred during the April 2013 arrest, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. His attorney says Deputy Delbert W. Rutherford exhibited neglect in wounding Contreras.
“The punishment for the alleged crime would have been a fine or a short period of time in jail. But it definitely wasn’t to be shot,” attorney Brandon Roy told the Record-Chronicle. “It never should have happened.”
State District Judge Brody Shanklin will preside over the trial, which is set for May 22.
Denton County, arguing it is not liable because the deputy was acting in good faith and within the scope of his authority, filed a plea in June 2015 asking Shanklin to dismiss the case.
“There is nothing that (Denton County) did that would subject them to liability under the applicable law,” said the county’s attorney, Robert Davis, according to the Record-Chronicle story. “The officer’s conduct was in good faith, and he didn’t do anything in violation of the law.”
The incident occurred after Contreras, then 19, escaped custody from a Denton County courtroom on April 10, 2013. He was recaptured a few hours later about 3 miles away.
He was in court for a hearing on charges of driving while intoxicated, assault with bodily injury, criminal mischief and failure to appear.
Rutherford was suspended for two days for failing to handle his weapon prudently and ordered to undergo weapon retention training. He was exonerated after an internal investigation by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office’s, according to the story.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments