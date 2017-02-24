Crime

February 24, 2017 1:22 PM

Cleburne woman shot in the head by her son, police say

By Ryan Osborne

CLEBURNE

A 57-year-old woman was shot in the head by her son Friday morning at her home in Cleburne, police said in a news release.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman’s husband was hit in the head with the gun, police said.

The suspect, Shawn Michael Huffaker, 24, was later arrested in Grand Prairie.

Cleburne officers had been dispatched to the 300 block of N. Pendell Street about 8:20 a.m. When they arrived, Huffaker had fled in a vehicle, the news release said. The two victims described the vehicle to police, and officers in Grand Prairie spotted the vehicle on Beltline Road, where they arrested Huffaker.

The injured woman, who had called 911, was taken to a hospital, and her husband was treated at the scene and released.

The incident was still under investigation Friday.

Crime

