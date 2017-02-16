Crime

February 16, 2017 11:15 AM

Denton County man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

SHERMAN

A 63-year-old Denton County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

David M. Kruse of The Colony pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2016 after detectives found more than 20,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer, a U.S. Department of Justice news release said.

The files contained content “depicting prepubescent minors,” as well as “sadistic/masochistic conduct.” Kruse admitted the computer was his and was indicted Aug. 13, 2015.

The investigation was led by the FBI and Plano Police Department and was prosecuted as part of a Project Safe Childhood initiative, the news release said.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 16

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos