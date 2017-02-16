Denton County man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

A 63-year-old Denton County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
David M. Kruse of The Colony pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2016 after detectives found more than 20,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer, a U.S. Department of Justice news release said.
The files contained content “depicting prepubescent minors,” as well as “sadistic/masochistic conduct.” Kruse admitted the computer was his and was indicted Aug. 13, 2015.
The investigation was led by the FBI and Plano Police Department and was prosecuted as part of a Project Safe Childhood initiative, the news release said.
