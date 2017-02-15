Crime

February 15, 2017 11:04 AM

Woman found dead on the side of a Hood County road identified

By Mark David Smith

The woman who was found dead on a Hood County roadside Monday has been identified, and authorities believe she was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Martine Ann Turrey, 46, was identified as the woman found dead on Tin Top Highway a few miles northwest of Granbury, according to a Hood County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Turrey was from Lipan, a small town on the western edge of Hood County.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s preliminary autopsy results state the cause of death was blunt force trauma consistent with being hit by a vehicle, according to the news release.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers continued to investigate the case Wednesday.

