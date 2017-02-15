Parker County constable accused of continuously assaulting girlfriend

2:18 Keller Girls Avoid Bi-District Upset, Outlast North Crowley Pause

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:05 Fort Worth superintendent stands by restroom policy

1:59 Opal Lee goes to Washington

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"