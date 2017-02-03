Crime

February 3, 2017 8:32 AM

Several dogs reportedly poisoned in Denton, Argyle neighborhood

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

ARGYLE

Police are seeking more information after dogs have reportedly been poisoned in a neighborhood that straddles the border between Denton and Argyle.

The Argyle Police Department posted on Facebook on Thursday that it received an email from the Country Lakes HOA saying several dogs have been poisoned in the neighborhood, located off Crawford Road between Interstate 35W and U.S. 377.

The HOA has sent emails to residents that said several dogs have died from the poisonings. Police are working to verify the information.

The department is seeking more information about the poisonings and will work on the case with Denton police.

If you have information about them, call Argyle police at 940-349-1600.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Dog, missing for almost seven years, reunited with owners

Corky, an 8-pound terrier mix, was found in Fort Worth, 30 miles from his original home in Boyd.

Khampa Bouaphanh Star-Telegram.com
 

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mailroom burglars open, swipe packages at Fairmount Apartments

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos