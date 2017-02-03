Body of missing North Texas woman, 58, found in field, reports say

A 58-year-old North Texas woman, who had just been reported missing, was found dead in a field between DFW and Waco, according to media reports.
The woman, who lived in the small town of Ferris near the border of Dallas and Ellis counties, was reported missing Wednesday, according to WFAA-TV.
Later Wednesday, the woman’s body was found in a field in Hill County; the exact location was not provided by authorities.
The Ellis County and Hill County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating the case as a homicide, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light.
The woman’s name was not immediately available Friday morning.
If you have information about the case, contact Ellis County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald at 972-825-4901 or the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 254-582-5313.
