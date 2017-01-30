More than $400,000 of cocaine found in nose of American Airlines jet

An American Airlines employee checking maintenance on a plane Sunday discovered about 30 pounds of cocaine worth up to $434,000.
The seven bricks of cocaine were found inside the nose of the Boeing 757, which originally flew to Miami from Bogota, Colombia. It was then sent to be worked on in Tulsa, where American has a maintenance base.
“That’s a lot of cocaine, so we suspect cartel involvement,” Tulsa County sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Roebuck told The Tulsa World. “That’s why we’re turning it over to the DEA.”
Roebuck told the newspaper the crew found the bricks in what looked like new insulation and covered in wheel grease, possibly in an effort to throw off drug-sniffing dogs.
The cocaine is estimated to be worth between $200,000 and $434,000.
The DEA office in Miami is investigating.
In 2015, American Airlines maintenance workers found about 26 pounds of cocaine on a plane in Tulsa.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
