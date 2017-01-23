Cash and carry: Burglars steal register from north-side restaurant

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglars who stole a cash register from a Fort Worth restaurant.
Saturday, police say two men broke a glass door and entered the Tres Betos restaurant, which is at 2408 N.E. 28th St. One suspect, desribed as a thin Hispanic man, approached the counter, pulled the register from its plug and ran out of the store.
The second suspect, described as a heavy-set male, served as lookout.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4690.
