Massage parlor bust: Mansfield woman accused of promoting prostitution

A 56-year-old woman was arrested Thursday at a Mansfield massage parlor, accused of promoting prostitution, according to a Mansfield police report.
Yinji Piao was arrested and released on $2,000 bail.
Another woman was arrested and released to another organization that assists women suspected of being victims of sex trafficking, the report says.
Mansfield police are still seeking another woman who is suspected of being involved in prostitution activity at Oriental Wellness Center, 2300 Matlock Road.
A citizen’s complaint spurred Mansfield police to begin investigating the massage business in December.
Detectives are still checking to see if more people are involved.
