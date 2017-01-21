Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

Fort Worth police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video breaking into a
rpress@star-telegram.com

Crime

Deputy-mom interferes with son's arrest

Lisa Grazioli, a school resource officer in South Carolina, tried to intervene when her son, Victor Manuel Ortiz Jr., was stopped by police in Kershaw County, S.C. Her 'Mamma Bear' actions ended up getting her charged with hindering officers, and her son was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a license.

Editor's Choice Videos