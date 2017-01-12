North Texas piano teacher accused of sexually assaulting children

A man who taught piano lessons out of his house is accused of sexually assaulting at least one of his students.
Wylie police were called to the 1300 block of Summerdale Lane on Monday after an allegation of sexual assault against Broderick “Rodgin” Arpon, 45, who gave piano lessons at his home, NBC 5 reported.
One boy told police that Arpon started rewarding him with massages when he played the piano well, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News. The massages escalated to full-body, with and without clothes, the affidavit said.
On Wednesday, investigators obtained a second arrest warrant for Arpon involving an incident with another child, the Morning News reported.
Arpon was being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail, the Morning News reported, and he has an immigration hold.
Police asked anyone with more information about the investigation or unreported incidents to contact Wylie Det. Helen Taylor at 214-380-9556.
