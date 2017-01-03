Johnny Manziel partied at same club as his ex, a possible legal breach

Johnny Manziel and his former girlfriend both posted video of them partying on Sunday at the LIV nightclub in Miami.
That could possibly be a breach of the conditions of the arrangement reached with prosecutors to have domestic violence charges dropped against the former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Texas A&M Heisman trophy winner, according to a story on TMZ sports website.
Manziel struck a deal last month agreeing to not break the law, finish anger management courses and not have any contact with Crowley for a year, according to the TMZ story.
None of the video shows the pair interacting or even near each other, a story from the Houston Chronicle states.
Dallas authorities said Tuesday that they were looking into the reports that Crowley and Manziel were at the same nightclub on New Year’s Day.
“Prosecutors are currently reviewing the information and case to ensure that he is compliant with his terms,” said Brittany Dunn, a spokeswoman with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.
Manziel was accused by Crowley of Fort Worth, of repeatedly hitting her Jan. 30 as they drove from Hotel ZaZa in Dallas to her apartment in Fort Worth.
Manziel was indicted in April on a misdemeanor charge of assault/family violence.
At a hearing in May, Manziel was told not to have any contact with or go near Crowley, and as a condition of his $1,500 bail he was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Both sides agreed in December that if Manziel could meet various conditions imposed on him for a year, the charges against him would be dropped, ESPN reported.
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
