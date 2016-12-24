Denton man confesses to setting vehicles ablaze, wife says

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill

2:05 Foggy commute from north Fort Worth to downtown

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video