Denton man confesses to setting vehicles ablaze, wife says

— A Denton man confessed to setting fire to a truck and motorcycle at his home and spray-painting a racial slur on the garage door last week, his wife said on Facebook.
Jenny and David Williams woke up to a neighbor banging on their door on Dec. 12 telling them their vehicles were on fire in the driveway and a message saying “[N-----] lovers” spray-painted on the garage door, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Now, Jenny says her husband confessed Tuesday to the act.
“My children and I are in a state of shock,” she said on Facebook Wednesday. “David confessed to spray painting our garage door and starting the fire at our home.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that David is at a mental health facility in Arlington but will be arrested and face at least an arson charge when he is released.
Arson investigators said that he confessed to the incident after they told him he was a direct suspect in the investigation, the Record-Chronicle reported.
Jenny told the Record-Chronicle that her husband has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder in 2012 but she still doesn’t understand how this incident happened.
A friend close to the family had set up a GoFundMe page for them which raised over $5,000 and now the creator is contacting donors to return the funds, the page said.
But heart-broken by the news, some friends commented on Jenny’s post telling her to keep the donations and that she needed them now more than ever.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
