Grinch steals gifts, but Arlington officers buy new ones

Lisa Grazioli, a school resource officer in South Carolina, tried to intervene when her son, Victor Manuel Ortiz Jr., was stopped by police in Kershaw County, S.C. Her 'Mamma Bear' actions ended up getting her charged with hindering officers, and her son was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a license.
Dallas police are looking for a man who broke into the Bob Davis Fish Market in the 2500 block of Second Ave. on Aug. 30. In store surveillance video the suspect is shirtless and has a large 'East Dallas' tattoo across his back. Call 214-671-0112 to help.
The Fort Worth police officer who was hospitalized for two months after a bloody shootout in March was among the first people to arrive at JPS on Friday night after two fellow officers were shot by a gunman in the Wedgwood neighborhood.