Recording equipment stolen from Kidd Kraddick Studio in Irving (update)

Burglars took recording equipment and electronics valued at several thousands dollars from The Kidd Kraddick Studio in Las Colinas, NBC 5 reported.
Irving police told NBC 5 that the thieves broke into the studio in the 200 block of East Las Colinas Boulevard and a nearby business, Wirevibe, between 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and stole several pieces of expensive electronics.
On Monday’s Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, the cast — Kellie Rasberry, Big Al Mack, Jose “J-Sí” Chavez and Jenna Owens — addressed the break-in, as befits a show in which Kraddick wanted his cast to talk about their personal lives on the air.
They had a sense of humor about it. During one segment, the cast was discussing New Year’s resolutions and whether they had followed through on the ones from the beginning of this year.
“Normally when we do lists like this, I ring the bell,” Mack said. “You’ll notice me looking for stuff. I’m looking for the bell. They stole the ... bell.”
“Thank goodness,” Owens said. “I hate that bell.”
Chavez added: “Maybe they’re annoyed by your bell-ringing. Maybe they are listeners.”
Chavez said that the stolen equipment included cameras and computers and a “Don Cheadle Official Guitar” that Chavez said Kraddick had given to him.
Police were still investigating and asked that anyone with information about the burglaries contact the Irving Police Department. So did the cast of the show, which airs in DFW on KHKS/106.1 FM “KISS-FM” but is syndicated nationwide.
A Dallas-Fort Worth radio fixture since 1984, Kidd Kraddick launched the Kidd Kraddick in the Morning Show in 1993, and it grew to be one of the top-rated shows in DFW. After Kraddick, a member of the Radio Hall of Fame, died in 2013, his castmates have continued with the nationally syndicated show.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Robert Philpot: 817-390-7872, @rphilpot
