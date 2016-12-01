Denton man beaten at Carrollton golf course released from hospital

A Denton man who was brutally beaten while playing at a Carrollton golf course has been released from the hospital.
Michael Plumlee, 27, returned home from the hospital Wednesday, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported, five days after he was struck several times with a golf club at Indian Creek Golf Course during an argument with other golfers.
A group of four friends, including Plumlee, were finishing their putts around 4 p.m. at hole 16 at the Indian Creek Golf Club when, according to witnesses, one golfer in another group of four men hit a ball toward Plumlee and his friends, police said.
Plumlee threw the ball off the green, which led to an argument during which Kevin Keo Sivilay, 42, of Richardson, began swinging his club at Plumlee’s head, knocking him to the ground and continuing to strike him even after he fell, witnesses told police.
The Denton newspaper reported that Plumlee had a concussion, skull fracture and two broken ribs.
“Golf is supposed to be a gentleman’s sport and for something like this to happen is unheard-of,” Plumlee’s stepmother, Brandi Plumlee, told CBSDFW.com.
Police said that Sivilay attempted to flee the golf course before authorities arrived but was blocked by golf carts.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Sivilay was released on bond Saturday, the Record-Chronicle reported.
Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Plumlee’s care, as a family member told the Denton newspaper “we will be caring for him for a long time.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
