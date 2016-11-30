Thieves take $900 of dog dewormer from Carrollton pet store

Police are trying to figure out who stole dog dewormer valued almost $900 — and why — from a Carrollton pet store recently.
The thieves went into the Pet Supplies Plus, 1012 West Hebron Parkway, on the afternoon of Nov. 18 and stole about $900 worth of the pet medicine, according to the Carrollton Police Department.
Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said investigators have three main theories for a motive: The medication could be for resale on the black market, they could be dog breeders or otherwise have a lot of dogs, or the substances may be used to cut narcotics. It’s not common, but they have heard of people using some forms of dog dewormer for that, DeVito said.
Surveillance still shots showed one of the suspects looking at the camera and concealing a lot of the medication in his clothing.
“He literally shoved whatever was on the shelf in his pants,” DeVito said.
DeVito said the video shows the suspects taking a leash and another unidentified item, “but then he clears them out of the dog dewormer.”
The suspects left in a small black four-door hatchback car. If you have information about them, Carrollton police request that you email crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.
