Man brutally beaten while playing golf in Carrollton

A leisurely round of golf turned brutally violent Friday in Carrollton, leaving one in the hospital three days later with a head injury, CBSDFW.com reported.
A group of four friends, including 27-year-old Michael Plumlee, were finishing their putts at hole 17 at the Indian Creek Golf Club when witnesses said that another group of golfers began hitting their shots at Plumlee and his friends, according to CBSDFW.com.
Plumlee threw their ball off the green which led Kevin Keo Sivilay to begin swinging his club at Plumlee’s head, striking him multiple times and continuing even after he fell to the ground, witnesses told CBSDFW.com.
Sohnya Suarez-Cope, the victim’s mother, told CBSDFW.com that when she arrived to the hospital, she was told her son had a fractured skull.
“Nobody should have to go through something like that when you’re having a fun day of golf,” said Suarez-Cope.
As of Monday, Plumlee remains in the hospital with a brain injury and broken ribs, according to CBSDFW.com.
“Golf is supposed to be a gentleman’s sport and for something like this to happen is unheard of,” Plumlee’s stepmother, Brandi Plumlee, told CBSDFW.com.
Police told CBSDFW.com that Sivilay attempted to flee the golf course before authorities arrived but was blocked by golf carts.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, CBSDFW.com reported.
