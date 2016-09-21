Vigil for slain student held in Frisco

Garland police are looking a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in the 3400 block of Forest Lane on July 15. He strolls in, grabs a 12-pack of beer and then walks out without paying, pointing his gun at the clerk.
Hurst police are looking for a woman they believe has been on a stealing spree since last summer. In this surveillance video she walks into St. Paul's Methodist Church on June 21, 2016, and wanders around until she finds a purse. She is seen later at a QT buying items with the stolen credit card. Call 817-788-7179 to help.
Gail Denise Pratt, 59, who was caught on video at an Addison restaurant in January using children to steal from a woman's purse, was arrested recently after being spotted by a citizen who'd seen surveillance video of her.
On July 10, a stolen truck crashed through a wall at Shooter's Edge gun shop in Waxahachie, and seven suspects ran in, stealing several assault rifles. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects. Four teenagers have been arrested so far.
Dallas police are looking for three suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven at 11363 East Northwest Highway on Tuesday evening. Three suspects entered the store, two of them waited in line. When the clerk opened the register a male suspect sprayed him with mace and the female suspect stole cash from the register. Call (214) 671-3626 to help.
SWAT team members searched Dallas Police headquarters Saturday following threats and reports of a suspicious person in a nearby parking garage. Meanwhile residents continued to gather at a makeshift memorial in front of police headquarters to honor the five police officers killed in Thursday's ambush-style shooting.