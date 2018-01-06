No. 2 Aledo Ladycats win 18th straight

The Aledo Ladycats celebrated their move up to No. 2 in the state in Class 5A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) with with a 67-26 victory at White Settlement Brewer Friday night.
The victory was the 18th straight for the Ladycats, who improved to 21-2 overall and 5-0 in District 6-5A. Along with their TGCA ranking, they are ranked 12th in the state in 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC).
Four players scored in double figures for the Ladycats. Taylor Morgan and Reagan Brown each scored 11, while Riley Sale and Janessa Payne each added 10. Elizabeth Allanach narrowly missed joining the group, finishing with nine points.
Almost every team in the area saw action Friday night, with the Weatherford boys and girls having the night off.
GIRLS
CISCO 53, PEASTER 52
Peaster leading scorers: Baylee Hull 13, Taryn Cast 11, Kelli Burkhalter 11, Tori Cast 11.
Notable; The Lady Greyhounds led by six points with a little over a minute to play. Peaster is ranked seventh in the state in Class 3A by the TGCA. Cisco is No. 20 in the TGCA, No. 16 in the TABC.
Peaster record: 13-3 overall, 3-1 in District 7-3A.
BROCK 57, TOLAR 26
Brock leading scorers: Rylee Lavender 14, Lacie McKinzie 11.
Notable: Brock is No. 25 in Class 3A by the TGCA and No. 8 by the TABC.
Brock record: 19-6, 4-0 in 7-3A.
EASTLAND 64, MILLSAP 33
Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 13.
Millsap record: 7-18, 1-3 in 7-3A.
ERA 45, POOLVILLE 33
Poolville leading scorer: Payton Jennings 21.
Notable: Era is No. 9 in Class 2A by the TGCA and TABC.
Poolville record: 13-10, 0-1 in 11-2A.
BOYS
PEASTER 64, CISCO 52
Peaster leading scorers: Daegan Gentry 22, Dillon Bennett 22.
Notable: Peaster is ranked seventh in the state in Class 3A by the TABC.
Peaster record: 15-7, 3-0 in 7-3A.
BROCK 78, TOLAR 23
Notable: Brock is No. 2 in Class 3A by the TABC.
Brock record: 22-2, 2-0 in 7-3A.
EASTLAND 43, MILLSAP 38
Millsap leading scorers: Hunter Maas 14, Sean King 12.
Millsap record: 10-11, 0-2 in 7-3A.
GRAFORD 73, POOLVILLE 67
Poolville leading scorer: Cecil Rodriguez 29.
Notable: Graford is No. 9 in Class 1A by the TABC.
Poolville record: 14-6.
BREWER 61, ALEDO 44
Aledo leading scorers: Noah Arrington 13, Cameron Yates 13.
Aledo record: 12-11, 2-1 in 6-5A.
Comments