Sports notebook: Bearcats, Eagles named all-state football

State runners-up Aledo and Brock were well-represented on this year's Associated Press Sports Editors All-State Teams. The Bearcats had five honored and the Eagles had two.
Senior offensive lineman Truett Knox of Aledo led all area honors with a first-team selection in Class 5A. He allowed no sacks and had a grade of 95 percent.
Aledo senior defensive lineman James Williams (107 tackles, 19 for loss, 8.5 sacks) was named to the second team. Honorable mentions went to junior defensive lineman Colt Ellison (96 tackles, 18 for loss, 13.5 sacks), senior linebacker Aaron Hale (116 tackles), and junior defensive back Wyatt Harris (71 tackles, 3 interceptions).
Brock Class 3A second-team picks were senior running back Tanner Patino (1,832 yards, 26 TD) and senior defensive lineman Skylar Collier.
Aledo (15-1) fell 20-19 to College Station in the 5A Division II state final, the Bearcats' seventh finals appearance in nine years (six state championships). Brock (13-3) lost 45-29 to Rockdale in the 3A Division I final, the Eagles' second state final in three seasons (2015 state champions).
AREA VB PLAYERS ALL-STATE
Seven area volleyball players were named all-state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
In Class 6A, Region I finalist Weatherford (41-7) was represented by senior Kaitlyn Rogers. Class 5A state semifinalist Aledo (37-14) had seniors Sarah Haeussler and Allegra Rivas selected.
In Class 3A Region I finalist Brock (37-11) was honored by senior Parker King and junior Daelyn Sessum, while Region I quarterfinalist Peaster (31-13) was represented by seniors Kennedy Warren and Ciarra Wright.
WHS WRESTLERS SECOND IN TOURNEY
The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos and Kangaroos each finished second recently in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Tournament.
The Lady Roos were led by Camille Fournier, who pinned all of her foes to win the 110-pound division.
Kaitlyn Green placed second at 165 pounds, and Carissa Pratt was runner-up at 185.
Jessica Luna placed third in the 148 division, as did Sydney Fenus at 215. Sydney Baker and Ana Luna each posted top-six finishes in the 119 and 128 division, respectively.
For the Kangaroos, Austin Herle (106 pounds), Kalen Napier (113), and Mason Woodward (126) each won their weight classes. Moises Oropeza (182) was second, and Colten Kern (132) was third.
