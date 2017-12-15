High-flying Brock Eagles back in title game

The Brock Eagles got a reality check at the right time.
Ever since losing 30-28 to end the regular season at Breckenridge, coach Chad Worrell's team has done nothing but roll over the opposition in the postseason en route to their second state finals appearance in three seasons.
The latest win for the Eagles was Thursday night. They defeated Kemp (13-2) 49-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the place where they will face Rockdale (11-3) or Yoakum (13-1) Thursday at 3 p.m. for the Class 3A Division I state title.
The difference between the 16-0 2015 Class 3A state champions and this season's 13-2 squad now appears to only be their record. Both are playing their best football at the best time.
But this year's team received a couple of tough lessons during the regular season, falling 26-9 at home to Midland Christian in the second game, and that finale at Breckenridge on a late field goal.
The loss to Midland Christian was the first ever at home for the Eagles, who are 54-5 since becoming University Interscholastic League eligible in 2014 (they played an independent schedule in 2013, going 6-1). The loss at Breckenridge was their first ever in district play, leaving them with a second-place finish.
"We were shorthanded that game, but that's not an excuse and I'm not taking anything away from Breckenridge, but it woke our kids up to the fact that we could get beat if we didn't play well," Worrell said.
"And we didn't have the easiest road to get here as a result of that."
After that loss, the Eagles defeated Clyde (6-5) 49-3, Shallowater (10-2) 31-13, Wall (12-1) 29-10, Comanche (12-2) and now Kemp.
The Eagles took advantage of four turnovers by the Yellowjackets, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Dawson Littlepage - one of the players they were missing in the loss to Breckenridge. Also, Zakk Young and Tanner Patino had an interception.
Littlepage was also the leading rusher against Kemp, finishing with 11 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. Patino rushed 16 times for 84 yards with a pair of touchdown, and Toby Morrison carried six times for 78 yards and a TD.
Quarterback Tripp Jones completed two of four passes, both for touchdowns of 67 and 31 yards to Baylor Cupp.
Also on defense, Young led with 4.5 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, and Tate Swearingen had 2.5 tackles, all for a loss.
In all, the Eagles dominated in more than the scoreboard, leading 35-0 at the half. They ran 60 plays to 41 for Kemp, had 340 rushing yards to 80, and had a time of possession of more than a dozen minutes.
