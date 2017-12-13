Kangaroos fall to Peaster despite 48 from Stinson

Grayson Stinson scored a career-high 48 points Tuesday night, but the Kangaroos (4-10) fell nonetheless in double overtime to visiting Peaster 88-78.
Peaster (12-4, No. 7 in state in 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) countered with 35 points from Daegan Gentry, one of five Greyhounds in double figures.
The game was tied at 64 at the end of regulation.
"Outstanding individual performance," Weatherford coach Charles Tatum said of Stinson. "G was in the zone."
Also for Peaster, Braxton Bosher scored 15 points, Bradon Smith 14, Dillon Bennett 13, and Drew Smith 10. For Weatherford, Deandre Curry added 15 points.
Other scores...
▪ Brock 70, Life Oak Cliff 28.
Brock record: 14-1.
Notable: Eagles are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the TABC.
▪ Poolville 65, Petrolia 43
Poolville leading scorers: Zaine Mansell 17, Cecil Rodriguez 12.
Poolville record: 11-3.
▪ Jacksboro 55, Millsap 48
Sean King 18.
Millsap record: 10-8.
▪ Grapevine 63, Aledo 59
Noah Arrington 21, Cameron Yates 15, Ayden Smith 11.
Aledo record: 3-8.
