Brothers gave Brock football program a kick

At the beginning of the 2015 season the Brock Eagles were a near perfect football team, one that would go on to finish an unblemished 16-0 season and win the Class 3A Division I state championship.
But there was one thing missing - a kicker.
The Nye family provided the solution with not one, but two kickers. Older brother Bryce handled the duties in 2015 and 2016 and is now kicking for Texas Wesleyan University, and Noah is a senior this year doing the honors.
"In preseason we didn't have a kicker," head coach Chad Worrell recalled. "I told an assistant (coach) to go and see if anybody had played soccer. He came back and said the Nye boys played soccer and they played junior high football. I said tell them to come out."
Never miss a local story.
However, neither had kicked a football before. So Bryce gave it a try first.
"I said in class one day that kicking situation is pretty bad," Bryce recalled. "Coach said, 'You think you can do better?'"
Indeed he could. Though nervous, Bryce was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points in his first game on the junior varsity, a 49-0 win. A week later he was 11-for-11 in a 77-0 victory for the varsity.
"After that I was relieved, definitely," Bryce said.
So was Worrell.
"We've been spoiled for three years," he said. "Not only are they great extra points and field goals, but their kickoffs have been incredible. The hang time is great, and we're making people drive 80-85 yards for a score."
Between them, the Nye brothers kicked for Eagles teams that had posted a 40-3 record over three seasons at press time.
Noah and Bryce grew up in Arlington and played select soccer, along with baseball, moving to Brock when Bryce was a freshman and Noah was in the eighth grade. Brock, however, has no soccer program. And while they both continued to excel at baseball (Noah is considering playing the sport in college), they fell in love with kicking.
So good are both that unlike most other schools, they did not double playing another position. They simply kicked for the Eagles.
"It's been a luxury we're going to miss," Worrell said.
Like Bryce, Noah had never kicked a football before doing so for the Eagles. It didn't take him long, either, to realize he could do it well.
"I figured if Bryce could do it, I could do it better," Noah said with a smile, referencing their sibling rivalry. "I kicked a PAT and it went to the track (about 10-15 yards behind the goal post, for about 30-35 yards total). I thought, that's pretty good."
Bryce is kicking for the Texas Wesleyan Rams, who revived their program this year after it was dormant for 76 years. Bryce kicked a field goal for the team's first points at Farrington Field since they last played a homecoming there in 1941.
And though Bryce is now living in Fort Worth, he makes it back to Noah's games as often as possible.
"It's nice to see him there supporting us," Noah said. "It's a little him being a spectator instead of a teammate.
"I'm proud of him. He's going great at Texas Wesleyan, and he's not too far away."
In fact, Noah switched from his old No. 2 to Bryce's No. 3 for his senior season.
"That was surprising when he took No. 3. He's not one to give up something," Bryce said with a chuckle. "But I'm really flattered.
"I'm proud of the way he stepped up after I left and said he wanted to be better than me. I really love that. He knew he had to help the team and be a leader as a kicker, which not easy to do."
But Worrell said when you are that good, others have to look up to you.
"Noah's good enough to kick in college just like Bryce," Worrell said. "When they (scouts) were talking to Bryce, I told them we have his younger brother."
If Noah gets the chance to kick in college and accepts, he and Bryce realize there is a chance they could be kicking against each other, especially if Noah joins a team in the same conference as the Rams.
"That'd be so cool, a lot of fun," Noah said.
"Every day I think it's the craziest thing. All my life was baseball, baseball, baseball," Bryce said. "But I love kicking in college, and if he decided to do that as well, it would be very cool."
Comments