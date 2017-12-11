Sports Notebook: WHS wrestlers win elite tourney

The Weatherford Kangaroos and Lady Roos each won their divisions in the prestigious Capital Classic wrestling tournament in Austin recently. The event included over 30 teams from around Texas, including three of the state's top 20 boys teams and four of the top 20 girls teams.
The boys won the tournament by 64 points and the girls had a 34-point margin of victory.
Winning gold medals in their respective weight classes were:
Boys - Kalen Napier, 113 pounds; Zane Heck, 160.
Girls - Camille Fournier, 110.
Runners-up were:
Boys - Jeremiah Hatfield, 170.
Girls - Karissa Pratt, 185; Sydney Fenus, 215.
Third-place finishers were:
Boys - Mason Woodward, 126; Terell Napier, 195.
Girls - Kadee Kelly, 128; Kaylynn Green, 165.
Placing fourth were:
Boys - Austin Herle, 106; Alexis Espinosa, 120.
Girls - Kaitlyn Snyder Jones, 119; Jessica Luna, 148.
TRINITY WINS OWN HOOPS TOURNEY
Tournament host Willow Park Trinity Christian Academy won its own TCA Invitational Boys Varsity Basketball Tournament, defeating Kennedale Fellowship 65-32 in the championship game.
“Our strong defense led to transition opportunities and great perimeter shooting from seniors Andrew Ludwig, Mason Hornick, Garrett Green and junior Matthew Hoffman spread the floor and made us difficult to defend," said head coach Kyle Fields. "Seniors Baylor White and Jake Henning were both dominant on the boards on both ends.”
Trinity’s depth is the strength of their team and all 12 players contributed during their time on the floor.
LADYCATS LEAD ALL-6-5A VB
The Class 5A state semifinalists Aledo Ladycats had seven players named to the All-District 6-5A Volleyball Team selected by the league's coaches.
The Offensive Player of the Year was awarded to senior Sarah Hauessler. She posted 120 kills.
The Defensive Player of the Year also went to an Aledo senior. Allegra Rivas had 368 defensive digs.
Aledo and Saginaw Chisholm Trail shared the district's Coaching Staff of the Year award.
First-team honors went to senior Sydney Casey and junior Hannah Jones (111 kills, 32 blocks). Named to the second team were junior Sarah Morehead and sophomore Evelyn Torres (111 kills, 19 blocks).
Academic all-district honors were earned by Casey, Haeussler, Torres, Jones, and Morehead. Joining them were --- Alyssa Gribble, --- Hollie Purczinsky, junior Maggie Wackerhagen, and sophomores Allie Lorance, Riley Pickett and Alex Grooms.
The Ladycats finished 37-14 and shared the district championship with Saginaw Boswell, each going 13-1 in league play.
