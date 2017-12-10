Eagles capture Fairfield title, Monarchs second at home

The Brock Eagles (13-1) escaped Waco Connally 64-63 Saturday to win the championship of the Fairfield Tournament.
The Eagles overcame a nine-point second-half deficit, taking the lead early in the fourth quarter. From there, it was a back-and-forth battle, with Connally missing a 3-point attempt at the buzzer and missing.
Garrett Leek led the Eagles in the championship game with 17 points.
"It was a good competitive tournament that was good to win," Brock coach Zach Boxell said. "We were able to beat Argyle (56-51 in the semifinals), which was a good win for us, and then a very good Connally team that we were able to beat.
"I felt like we won some close, tough games that will help us down the road."
In Poolville, the Monarchs (11-3) reached the finals of their own Mesquite Pit Classic before falling 50-32 to Lipan. Also, Peaster (11-4) finished third in the Central Heights Tournament.
FAIRFIELD TOURNAMENT
▪ Brock 66, Corsicana 51
Brock leading scorers: Scott Thomas 16, Wyatt Moore 15.
▪ Brock 67, Palestine 40
▪ Brock 56, Argyle 51
Garrett Leek 16, Amery Hughes 15.
Championship
▪ Brock 64, Waco Connally 63
Leek 17, Thomas 12.
Brock record; 13-1.
MESQUITE PIT CLASSIC
at Poolville
▪ Poolville 64, Bethesda 50
Tyler Tunnell 15, Trendan Parish 12.
▪ Poolville 50, Smyer 32
Tunnell 16.
▪ Poolville 35, Holliday 33
Tunnell 17.
▪ Millsap 56, Tom Bean 52
Sean King 26.
▪ Lipan 66, Millsap 27
Hunter Maas 10.
▪ Jayton 53, Millsap 46
Maas 18.
▪ Millsap 48, Smyer 46
King 18.
King all-tournament.
Millsap record: 10-7.
Championship
▪ Lipan 50, Poolville 32
Cecil Rodriguez 12.
Rodriguez, Tunnell all-tournament.
Poolville record: 11-3.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS TOURNAMENT
▪ Peaster 68,White Oak 35
Daegan Gentry 26, Dillon Bennett 22, Drew Smith 11.
▪ Peaster 48, Nacogdoches 46
Bennett 16, Gentry 13.
▪ Center 53, Peaster 50
Gentry 16, Bradon Smith 13.
Third place
▪ Peaster 66, Rusk 54
Braxton Bosher 14, Gentry 13, B. Smith 13.
Gentry all-tournament.
Peaster record: 11-4.
DECATUR TOURNAMENT
▪ Aledo 50, FW WesternHills 43
Noah Arrington 14.
▪ Lubbock Trinity Christian 42, Aledo 27
▪ Decatur 61, Aledo 55
Ayden Smith 19, Arrington 14.
Aledo record: 5-8.
▪ Bowie 78, Weatherford 63
Dallas Gailey 22, Ashton Smith 14, Carson Maberry 14.
▪ Haslet Eaton 65, Weatherford 50
Smith 14, Gailey 13, Jarron Quarles 11.
▪ Commerce 68, Weatherford 60
Grayson Stinson 17, Gailey 16.
▪ Wakeland 50, Weatherford 45
Stinson 24.
Weatherford record: 4-9.
Ladycats, Lady Hounds win own tourneys
The Aledo Ladycats and Peaster Lady Greyhounds were each perfect on the weekend, capturing tournament titles on their own courts.
The Ladycats (16-2) ran their winning streak to 13 by winning two thrillers against private schools in the Ladycat Invitational. In the semifinals they nipped Trinity Valley 58-57 in overtime, and followed with a 48-46 win over the Home School Athletic Association in the championship game. Taylor Morgan scored 37 points in the two games to lead Aledo and was named the tournament's most valuable player.
The Brock Lady Eagles (12-6) captured the consolation trophy in the tournament, their lone loss being 40-23 to HSAA.
Down the road in Peaster, the Lady Greyhounds (6-2) won the FM 920 Shootout in their own gym. They won all four games in the round-robin tournament, including one over the EC Dunkaroos from Austraila. Kelli Burkhalter was named tourney MVP.
In non-conference action, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos also faced a team from Australia, falling to Adelaide Blue Devils 54-36.
LADYCAT INVITATIONAL
at Aledo
▪ HSAA 40, Brock 23
Brock leading scorer: Rylee Lavender 11.
▪ Brock 57, Lancaster 36
Mia Cherry 22.
▪ Aledo 58, Trinity Valley 57 (overtime)
Taylor Morgan 19, Janessa Payne 14.
Consolation
▪ Brock 63, Arlington Sam Houston 44
Jessica Leek 15, Kasaundra Boxell 11, Emilee Popeck 10, Olivia Lewis 10.
Lewis all-tournament.
Brock record: 12-6.
Championship
▪ Aledo 48, HSAA 46
Morgan 18.
Morgan tournament MVP. Sarah Haeussler and Payne all-tournament.
Aledo record: 16-2.
FM 920 Shootout
at Peaster
Round-robin format
▪ Peaster 55, Jacksboro 46
Kelli Burkhalter 17, Danielle Young 11, Baylee Hull 10, Tori Cast 10.
▪ Peaster 58, EC Dunkaroos (Austraila) 49
Burkhalter 15, Cast 11, Young 10.
▪ Peaster 60, West 23
Hull 18, Young 16, Burkhalter 15.
▪ Peaster 64, Keene 56
Cast 17, Emily Grudt 14, Hull 10, Young 10.
Burkhalter tournament MVP. Hull and Young all-tournament.
Peaster record: 6-2.
MESQUITE PIT CLASSIC
at Poolville
▪ Poolville 51, South Hills 27
Trinity Johnson 14.
▪ Windthorst 69, Poolville 39
Ryan Jennings 14, Lexi Heiser 12.
▪ Poolville 37, Tolar 33
Payton Jennings 12.
Third place
▪ Forson 37, Poolville 26
Johnson 12.
Payton Jennings, Heiser all-tournament.
Poolville record: 9-6.
SANTO TOURNAMENT
▪ Millsap 66, Granbury JV 31
Brittany Schnabel 33 points, 10 steals, 7 assists.
▪ May 75, Millsap 40
Schnabel 24.
▪ Merkel 60, Millsap 35.
Schnabel 21.
▪ Dublin 37, Millsap 34
Schnabel 14.
Millsap record: 5-11.
NON-TOURNAMENT
▪ Adelaide Blue Devils (Australia) 54, Weatherford 36
Anna Jefferson-Park 21.
Weatherford record: 9-7.
