Schnabel's 41 leads Lady Bulldogs to thrilling win

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Weatherford Star-Telegram

December 06, 2017 10:00 AM

Brittany Schnabel scored a career-high 41 points and the Millsap Lady Bulldogs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 68-65 at Strawn Tuesday.

Schnabel was 7-for-14 from 3-point range. The Lady Bulldogs (4-8) needed them all to offset Strawn's 8-for-24 night from long distance.

"Even though Brittany was scoring throughout the game, the last two minutes she hit some key shots, made some key steals, and had great assists," first-year Millsap coach Alan Weaver said.

Hailey Allen hit two clutch free throws to wrap up the win.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

GIRLS

▪ Aledo 41, Mineral Wells 34

Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 18, Sarah Haeussler 10 points, 5 rebounds.

Notable: The Ladycats won for an 11th straight game. Morgan was 12-for-13 at the free throw line.

Aledo record: 14-2.

▪ Krum 42, Peaster 32

Kelly Burkhalter 11, Baylee Hull 10.

Peaster record: 2-2.

▪ Euless Trinity 42, Weatherford 27

Anna Jefferson-Polk 12.

Weatherford record: 9-6.

▪ FW Trinity Valley 45, Poolville 25

Lexi Heiser 5, Makaya Crain 5, Trinity Johnson 5, Ryan Jennings 5.

Poolville record: 7-4.

▪ Brock (10-5), No. 19 in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, had the night off.

BOYS

▪ Millsap 53, Paradise 41

Hunter Maas 16.

Millsap record: 8-5.

▪ Wichita Falls Rider 79, Weatherford 64

Grayson Stinson 19.

Weatherford record: 4-5.

▪ Decatur 57, Peaster 37

Peaster record: 7-4.

Notable: Peaster is No. 8 in Class 3A by the TABC.

▪ Brock (10-1), No. 3 in 3A by the TABC, and Poolville (8-2) were idle.

