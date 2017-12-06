Schnabel's 41 leads Lady Bulldogs to thrilling win

Brittany Schnabel scored a career-high 41 points and the Millsap Lady Bulldogs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 68-65 at Strawn Tuesday.
Schnabel was 7-for-14 from 3-point range. The Lady Bulldogs (4-8) needed them all to offset Strawn's 8-for-24 night from long distance.
"Even though Brittany was scoring throughout the game, the last two minutes she hit some key shots, made some key steals, and had great assists," first-year Millsap coach Alan Weaver said.
Hailey Allen hit two clutch free throws to wrap up the win.
Never miss a local story.
With the win, the Lady Bulldogs won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
GIRLS
▪ Aledo 41, Mineral Wells 34
Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 18, Sarah Haeussler 10 points, 5 rebounds.
Notable: The Ladycats won for an 11th straight game. Morgan was 12-for-13 at the free throw line.
Aledo record: 14-2.
▪ Krum 42, Peaster 32
Kelly Burkhalter 11, Baylee Hull 10.
Peaster record: 2-2.
▪ Euless Trinity 42, Weatherford 27
Anna Jefferson-Polk 12.
Weatherford record: 9-6.
▪ FW Trinity Valley 45, Poolville 25
Lexi Heiser 5, Makaya Crain 5, Trinity Johnson 5, Ryan Jennings 5.
Poolville record: 7-4.
▪ Brock (10-5), No. 19 in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, had the night off.
BOYS
▪ Millsap 53, Paradise 41
Hunter Maas 16.
Millsap record: 8-5.
▪ Wichita Falls Rider 79, Weatherford 64
Grayson Stinson 19.
Weatherford record: 4-5.
▪ Decatur 57, Peaster 37
Peaster record: 7-4.
Notable: Peaster is No. 8 in Class 3A by the TABC.
▪ Brock (10-1), No. 3 in 3A by the TABC, and Poolville (8-2) were idle.
Comments