Ladycats win Granbury basketball tournament

Running their winning streak to 10 games, the Aledo Ladycats (13-2) captured the championship of the Granbury Tournament Saturday, defeating Burleson Centennial 45-36 in the title round.
Sarah Haeussler was named the tournament's most valuable player. Meanwhile, Taylor Morgan and Janessa Payne were selected to the all-tournament team.
Haeussler led all scorers in the final with 15 points, while Payne added 10.
Also in the tournament, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos (9-5) overcame a pair of narrow losses in the first two games to win their next two.
Elsewhere, the Brock Lady Eagles (10-5) finished second in the Burleson Tournament, falling 49-45 to Wolfforth Frenship in the final despite 25 points from Rylee Lavender. She and teammate Mia Cherry were named all-tournament.
GRANBURY TOURNAMENT
▪ Aledo 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 37
Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 18, Elizabeth Allanach 10.
▪ Aledo 59, Godley 51
Morgan 19, Riley Sale 11, Allanach 10, Janessa Payne 10.
▪ Aledo 47, Granbury 31
Morgan 23.
▪ Burleson Centennial 49, Weatherford 46
Anna Jefferson-Polk 20.
▪ Grandview 49, Weatherford 46
Jefferson-Polk 18.
▪ Weatherford 55, Sweetwater 38
Jefferson-Polk 20, Gabbie Huggins 12, Sydney Steffler 10.
Bronze Bracket Final
▪ Weatherford 47, Lake Dallas 35
Jefferson-Polk 15, Kara Rothrock 11.
Weatherford record; 9-5.
Championship
▪ Aledo 45, Burleson Centennial 36
Haeussler 15, Payne 10.
Aledo record: 13-2.
BURLESON TOURNAMENT
▪ Brock 57, Everman 49
Mia Cherry 16, Rylee Lavender 14.
Notable: Everman is ranked No. 17 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Brock is No. 25 in 3A.
▪ Brock 53, Burleson 36
Cherry 18.
▪ Brock 59, Waco University 54
Lavender 19, Cherry 15.
▪ Brock 55, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 54 (2 OT)
Lavender 14, Cherry 14, Emilee Popeck 12.
Notable: Cherry hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the game and hit the game-winning 2-pointer in the second overtime.
Championship
▪ Wollfforth Frenship 49, Brock 45
Lavender 25, Cherry 10.
Brock record: 10-5.
NON-TOURNAMENT
▪ Millsap 54, Santo 41
Brittany Schnabel 24, Madi Bunn 13.
Millsap record: 3-8.
▪ Peaster 32, FW Christian 22
Kelli Burkhalter 13.
Peaster record: 2-1.
