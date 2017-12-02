Weatherford Sports

Ladycats win Granbury basketball tournament

By Rick Mauch

Weatherford Star-Telegram

December 02, 2017 08:33 PM

Running their winning streak to 10 games, the Aledo Ladycats (13-2) captured the championship of the Granbury Tournament Saturday, defeating Burleson Centennial 45-36 in the title round.

Sarah Haeussler was named the tournament's most valuable player. Meanwhile, Taylor Morgan and Janessa Payne were selected to the all-tournament team.

Haeussler led all scorers in the final with 15 points, while Payne added 10.

Also in the tournament, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos (9-5) overcame a pair of narrow losses in the first two games to win their next two.

Elsewhere, the Brock Lady Eagles (10-5) finished second in the Burleson Tournament, falling 49-45 to Wolfforth Frenship in the final despite 25 points from Rylee Lavender. She and teammate Mia Cherry were named all-tournament.

GRANBURY TOURNAMENT

▪ Aledo 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 37

Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 18, Elizabeth Allanach 10.

▪ Aledo 59, Godley 51

Morgan 19, Riley Sale 11, Allanach 10, Janessa Payne 10.

▪ Aledo 47, Granbury 31

Morgan 23.

▪ Burleson Centennial 49, Weatherford 46

Anna Jefferson-Polk 20.

▪ Grandview 49, Weatherford 46

Jefferson-Polk 18.

▪ Weatherford 55, Sweetwater 38

Jefferson-Polk 20, Gabbie Huggins 12, Sydney Steffler 10.

Bronze Bracket Final

▪ Weatherford 47, Lake Dallas 35

Jefferson-Polk 15, Kara Rothrock 11.

Weatherford record; 9-5.

Championship

▪ Aledo 45, Burleson Centennial 36

Haeussler 15, Payne 10.

Aledo record: 13-2.

BURLESON TOURNAMENT

▪ Brock 57, Everman 49

Mia Cherry 16, Rylee Lavender 14.

Notable: Everman is ranked No. 17 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Brock is No. 25 in 3A.

▪ Brock 53, Burleson 36

Cherry 18.

▪ Brock 59, Waco University 54

Lavender 19, Cherry 15.

▪ Brock 55, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 54 (2 OT)

Lavender 14, Cherry 14, Emilee Popeck 12.

Notable: Cherry hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the game and hit the game-winning 2-pointer in the second overtime.

Championship

▪ Wollfforth Frenship 49, Brock 45

Lavender 25, Cherry 10.

Brock record: 10-5.

NON-TOURNAMENT

▪ Millsap 54, Santo 41

Brittany Schnabel 24, Madi Bunn 13.

Millsap record: 3-8.

▪ Peaster 32, FW Christian 22

Kelli Burkhalter 13.

Peaster record: 2-1.

