Graydon Morris headed to elite Cross Country meet

Graydon Morris of Aledo is competing in the Foot Locker National Championships, the nation's elite cross country meet, Saturday, Dec. 9 at Balboa Park in San Diego.
The Aledo High School sophomore qualified by finishing third at the South Regional Meet Nov. 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He posted a time of 15:05.57 over 5,000 meters. He improved on his seventh-place finish a year ago with a time of 15:06.5.
This cross country season Morris became the first boy in the history of Parker County runners to win a state championship when he won the Class 5A state title.
His sister, Gracie Morris, was going to compete in the South Regional meet, but her mother said a foot injury prevented that.
PEASTER, BROCK TOP ALL-7-3A VB
The district champion Peaster Lady Greyhounds and regional finalist Brock Lady Eagles combined to place 20 players on the All-District 7-3A Volleyball Team.
Each team had 10 players chosen, with Peaster (31-13) leading the superlative honors with five, while district runner-up Brock (37-11) had four.
Senior Kennedy Warren of the Lady Greyhounds was named the district MVP by the district's coaches. Fellow seniors Ciarra Wright and Taryn Cast were chosen top hittter and blocker, respectively. Seniors Baylee Hull of Peaster and Gracie Cooper of Brock shared top defender honors. Sophomore Aubrey shared Newcomer of the Year honors with Brock sophomore Kealey Dent.
From the Lady Eagles, junior Bryland Barrett was named Most Valuable Setter, while senior Daelyn Sessum was chosen Most Valuable Server.
First-team honors from Peaster went to junior Morgan Fadden and sophomore Tori Cast. From Brock, junior Alyssa Lackey and senior Parker King were selected.
Junior Krysten Bisceglia from Peaster joined Brock sophomore Jessie Steele and senior Blaze Taliaferro on the second team.
Peaster honorable mentions are freshman Leah Tell and junior Mallory McCully. Brock honorable mentions are freshman Ava Tanner and sophomore Abbey Cearley.
Selected from Millsap (25-13) are senior Briana Gray and junior Madison Johns on the first team. Juniors Alerah Turpin and Brittany Schnabel were named to the second team.
WHS WRESTLING OPENS WITH STRONG SHOWING
The Weatherford Kangaroos and Lady Roos opened the 2017-18 wrestling season with runner-up finishes at the Haslet Eaton Tournament recently.
"We lost by one point in the finals to Keller Timber Creek," Kangaroos coach John Mance said. "Overall, very pleased with the outcome, even though we could have taken first, it was a great start to the season. We had three wrestlers go 8-0 with eight pins."
Kangaroos and their respective records in the tournament include Austin Herle, 6-2; Kalen Napier, 6-1; Alexis Espinosa, 8-0, all pins; Mason Woodward, 8-0, all pins; Colten Kern, 6-1; Zane Heck, 3-0; Jeremiah Hatfield, 8-0, all pins.; Terell Napier, 4-1; Hunter Fortenberry, 7-1; Jearmy Hutto, 7-1.
Lady Kangaroos and their respective records include Camille Fournier, 6-0; Kadee Kelley, 4-1; Katelynn Jones, 3-3; Sydney Fenus, 4-1; Karissa Prat,t 4-1; Jessica Luna, 2-1; Ana Luna, 0-1; Kaylynn Green 1-2; Madi Oswald 2-2.
MACH I RUNNERS HEADED TO CC NATIONALS
Seven runners from the Mach I Track Club will be competing for the first time at the the USA Track and Field National Cross Country Championships Dec. 9 in Tallahassee, Florida. This is Mach I's first year to compete in cross country after many years of success in summer track.
Leading the qualifiers from Mach I is Micah Neal in the Girls 8-Under division. She clocked a first-place time of 8:33.02 over 2,000 meters in the recent qualifying meet, narrowly edging her teammate and runner-up Mayden Mitchell with a time of 8:33.12.
Also qualifying in the Girls 8-Under category was Alexia Kim, finishing seventh with a clocking of 11:19.32.
Three girls also qualified in the 9-10 division. Giselle Larsen was second, posting a 12:01.21 over 3,000 meters, while Elizabeth Griffin was ninth in 14:19.21, and Emmy Strathmeyer was 12th in 15:16.34.
The lone boy to qualify was Jack Fink in the 11-12 division, finishing with a time of 12:26.46 over 3,000 meters.
PEASTER'S WELLS TOPS AREA HS RODEO LEADERS
Rylee Wells of Peaster is among the leaders in several categories in the North Texas High School Rodeo Association. She is in the top 10 in five categories.
Wells is fifth in walk-up goat tying and ninth in breakaway roping, ribbon roping, and ride-up goat tying. She is 10th in the All-Around Cowgirl standings.
Maggie Pytlik of Weatherford has the highest area ranking, second in pole bending. She is also 10th in barrel racing.
Bailey Henning from Weatherford is fourth in breakaway roping.
Aledo's Eryn Foust is fourth in the Rookie Cowgirl standings, while Peaster has three in the top 10. Jaci Baker is fifth, Maddie Lane eighth, and Kate Lilley ninth.
Peaster's Shawn Glover is fourth in the Rookie Cowboy standings. He is eighth in bull riding.
Rounding out area competitors in the top 10 of their respective events, Peaster's Casey Renfro is seventh in bull riding, and Payton Byars of Aledo is 10th in chute dogging.
