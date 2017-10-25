Lady Roos grab share of 3-6A VB title, finish perfect at home

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos wrapped up a perfect season on their home court, defeating Keller 25-15, 22-25, 26-24, 25-12 Tuesday, claiming a share of the District 3-6A championship in the process.
Weatherford (37-6 overall) and Keller finished 11-1 in district, each winning at home. It's the second straight season in which they have ended tied atop the standings.
The teams flipped a coin following their match, and the Lady Indians gained the top seed entering the playoffs. Weatherford will face Arlington in bidistrict early next week.
"The crowd behind us was great tonight," Weatherford coach Nick Gay said. "Any time you step on your own court you want home-court advantage. You don't want anyone coming on your court and winning. You want to win for the community, and we did."
The Lady Roos were 12-0 at home this season.
The win over Keller ended a three-match losing streak to the Lady Indians dating to last season.
"There's a level of wanting to get back at them, but we knew no matter what our most important season is coming up," Gay said.
Weatherford opened the season with a win over Arlington on the Lady Colts' home court. However, a lot of time has passed since then, Gay said.
"Their lineup is probably not the same as the first of the season. I know ours isn't," he said.
Elsewhere:
▪ The Aledo Ladycats also shared their league championship, finishing tied atop District 6-5A with Boswell for a second straight year after a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 victory at Saginaw Chisholm Trail. The Ladycats (32-12, 13-1 in district) won a coin flip and will go into bidistrict early next week against the fourth-place team from 5-5A, which is currently a three-way tie between Denton Braswell, Denton, and Denison.
▪ Peaster (28-13, 9-0) finished a sweep of its 7-3A opponents for the title by winning at Millsap (24-12, 2-7) 25-10, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21. Both teams will advance to the playoffs early next week, the Lady Greyhounds facing District 8-3A fourth-place Nocona and the Lady Bulldogs meeting 8-3A runner-up Henrietta.
"It's great to finish at the top after what seemed to be a very long predistrict filled with injuries and such," Peaster coach Autumn Threet said.
"After the first two sets, our girls came alive and decided they were going to leave it all on the court and go into playoffs with the killer mentality that we started our season with," first-year Millsap coach Courtney Haney said.
The Lady Bulldogs began the season 18-0.
▪ Brock (34-9, 6-3), the 7-3A runner-up, ended the regular season with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-12 win at home over Tolar. The Lady Eagles will face Holliday in bidistrict early next week.
▪ Poolville (19-9, 11-3 in 9-2A) ended the regular season by winning at Perrin-Whitt 25-11, 25-13, 25-18. The Lady Monarchs, the top 2A team in their mixed 1A/2A district, will receive a bye in bidistrict and play in the area round late next week against an undertermined opponent.
Standouts:
*Weatherford standouts: Reagan Hubbard 7 digs; London Austin-Roark 10 kills, 11 blocks; Kaitlyn Rogers 8 kills, 42 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces, 5 blocks; Carissa Barnes 11 kills, 18 digs; Londyn Gray 9 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Jordan Burks 14 digs.
*Aledo standouts: Sarah Morehead 18 assists; Allegra Rivas 28 digs; Sydney Casey 6 kills, 8 digs; Evelyn Torres 10 kills, 8 digs; Maggie Wackerhagen 19 assists, 7 digs; Sarah Hauessler 14 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces.
*Peaster standouts: Kennedy Warren 15 kills, 4 aces, 8 blocks; Ciarra Wright 20 digs; Tori Cast 24 assists.
*Millsap standouts: Brianna Gray 17 kills, 18 digs; Madi Johns 26 assists, 2 blocks; Alerah Turpin 21 digs; Brittany Schnabel 12 digs, 3 aces.
*Brock standouts: Gracie Cooper 5 aces, 23 digs; Daelyn Sessum 5 aces, 9 kills; Parker King 13 kills; Bryland Barrett 33 assists.
*Poolville standouts: Billy Roberts 12 kills, Hailey Terry 7 kills, Emeleigh Terry serving.
