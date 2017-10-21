Lady Roos win, set up showdown with Keller

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos have not lost a volleyball match at home this season. If they can continue that Tuesday, they will grab a share of the District 3-6A championship.
The Lady Roos (36-6) improved to 10-1 in district Friday with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-10 victory against Abilene at home Friday. If they defeat Keller in the regular-season final Tuesday at home, the teams would finish district play in a tie, just as they did a year.
Keller went on the win a playoff to advance to the postseason as the top seed from the district. They also defeated the Lady Roos at home in the first round of district.
"We are excited to play in a playoff-type atmosphere with our home crowd behind our team against a quality opponent," Weatherford coach Nick Gay said. "We are looking forward to celebrating our five seniors and working toward an undefeated season on our home court."
▪ Elsewhere, Aledo (31-12, 12-1 in 6-5A) defeated Haslet 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 to remain tied for first place in district with Saginaw Boswell. Each team has one match remaining before the postseason, and Ladycats coach Claire Gay said if they finish tied they will flip a coin for the top seed in the postseason.
Aledo and Boswell also finished tied for the district title last season and split their matches.
Peaster (27-13, 8-0 in District 7-3A) defeated rival Brock (33-9, 5-3) 25-20, 25-22, 25-22. The Lady Greyhounds have handed the Lady Eagles their only losses in district.
Tolar surprised Millsap (24-10, 2-6 in 7-3A) 25-22, 27-25, 25-23.
▪ Weatherford standouts: London Austin-Roark 16 kills; Londyn Gray 11 kills, 2 aces; Carissa Barnes 7 kills, 10 digs; Megan Pool 6 aces; Reagan Hubbard 2 aces, 14 digs; Kaitlyn Rogers 2 aces, 47 assists; Jordan Burks 10 digs.
▪ Aledo standouts: Sarah Morehead 17 assists, 13 digs; Allegra Rivas 23 digs, 10 assists; Sydney Casey 7 kills, 17 digs; Evelyn Torres 10 kills; Maggie Wackerhagen 17 assists, 7 digs; Sarah Hauessler 8 kills, 3 blocks; Hannah Jones 11 kills.
▪ Brock standouts: Daelyn Sessum 5 aces, 8 kills, 3 blocks; Parker King 9 kills; Alyssa Lackey 6 kills, 3 aces; Gracie Cooper 7 digs; Kealey Dent 9 digs; Bryland Barrett 24 assists, 6 digs.
Tuesday matches:
Aledo at Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Tolar at Brock, 5:30 p.m.
Poolville at Perrin, 6 p.m.
Keller at Weatherford, 6:30 p.m.
Peaster at Millsap, 6:30 p.m.
Comments