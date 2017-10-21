Bearcats set state record with another blowout

The Aledo Bearcats had little trouble with Haslet Eaton Friday night, winning 52-13 at home. It was the 72nd consecutive district victory for the Bearcats, dating to the third league game of the 2007 season.
The Bearcats, who have won 23 straight overall, improved to 7-0 overall this season and 4-0 in District 6-5A. In their district win streak, they have won every game by double digits.
Coming up...
▪ Aledo Bearcats (7-0, 4-0 in District 6-5A) at Brewer Bears (5-2, 3-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Last season: Aledo 16-0, 7-0, 5A Division II state champions. Brewer 4-7, 3-4, Division I bidistrict. Aledo won 67-24 at home.
Series history: Aledo leads 15-2.
Last week: Aledo 52, Haslet Eaton 13. Brewer 48, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 26.
Returning starters: Aledo 3 offense/5 defense. Brewer 6 offense/8 defense.
Players to watch: Aledo - RB Tre Owens (690 yards, 11 TD rushing; 6 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD receiving) and Jake Norwood (374 yards, 5 TD rushing; 2 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD) have done a great job filling the void left when standout Jase McClellan went down with an injury in the opening game. Brewer - RB Christian Calton (648 yards, 11 TD rushing) has more than twice the rushing yards as the rest of the team. QB Carson Ingram has yet to throw an interception with 11 TD passes.
Notable: Perhaps as amazing as not losing a district game in a decade is the Bearcats averaging more than 55 points in each win, something that has continued this season by scoring 50 or more points in four straight league wins...Brewer's last win in this series was 21-14 in 1999. Since then, the Bearcats have won 13 straight by an average of 45-10.
▪ Weatherford Kangaroos (0-8, 0-4 in District 3-6A) vs. Haltom Buffalos (4-4, 2-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex
Last season: Weatherford 2-8, 1-5. Haltom 4-6, 1-5. Weatherford won 39-24 at home.
Series history: Haltom leads 7-5.
Last week: Abilene 30, Weatherford 7. Keller Timber Creek 28, Haltom 20.
Returning starters: Weatherford 4 offense/8 defense. Haltom 3 offense/4 defense.
Players to watch: Weatherford - RB Cody Henderson has made an impact of late, including 152 yards and a pair of TD in a recent 17-13 loss to Keller Timber Creek. Haltom - QB Michael Black (1,257 passing yards, 800 rushing yards) has accounted for 20 TD, but also has thrown 14 interceptions. WR Imiee Cooksey has 25 catches for 598 yards and 10 TD.
Notable: Despite their record, the Kangaroos are a few plays from having some wins, having dropped four games by a total of 12 points....The Buffalos are in contention for their first playoff berth since 2009 and their first non-losing season since going 5-5 in 2-13.
▪ Jacksboro Tigers (7-0, 2-0 in District 5-3A Division II) at Millsap Bulldogs (4-3, 1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Last season: Jacksboro 6-5, 2-3, bidistrict. Millsap 3-7 , 0-5. Jacksboro won 48-0 at home.
Series history: Jacksboro leads 6-2.
Last week: Jacksboro 38, Nocona 14. Henrietta 34, Millsap 14.
Returning starters: Jacksboro 5 offense/6 defense. Millsap 9 offense/8 defense.
Players to watch: Jacksboro - QB Payton Laake. Millsap - RB Franklin Lopez (570 yards, 4 TD) leads an offense that is averaging over 300 yards per game rushing. DB Jace Davis (5) and Lane Rich (4) have combined for nine interceptions.
Notable: Henrietta surprised the Bulldogs, keeping them from their first four-game win streak since 2009, but Millsap is still chasing its first playoff appearance since 2009...The Tigers are enjoying a great season under first-year coach Brannon Rodgers, their best since going 8-3 in 2013.
▪ Brock Eagles (6-1, 2-0 in 4-3A Division I) at Bowie Jackrabbits (2-5, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday
Last season: Brock 13-1, 5-0, Region I finalist. Bowie 6-6, 3-2, area finalist. Brock won 45-0 at home.
Series history: Brock leads 3-0.
Last week: Brock 56, Paradise 0. Breckenridge 32, Bowie 6.
Returning starters: Brock 3 offense/5 defense. Bowie 4 offense/7 defense.
Players to watch: Brock - The Eagles don't pass much, but when they do, several receivers are averaging a lot of yards per catch, led by TE Baylor Cupp, who is averaging around 35 yards per catch and a TD every other reception. RB Tanner Patino (756 yards, 15 TD rushing) is coming off a 203-yard, 3 TD game. Bowie - LB Dylan Swaim.
Notable: Brock's district record since becoming eligible in the University Interscholastic League is 17-0...Bowie, despite back-to-back playoff appearances, hasn't had a winning season since going 6-4 in 20-12.
Comments