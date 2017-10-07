It's Round 2 for Brock-Peaster, Weatherford win again

If it seems like Brock and Peaster just played in volleyball, they did, with Peaster winning in three games at home.
But with only four teams in District 7-3A, the teams are playing each other three times this season, and the matches come quickly. The two met on Sept. 29. Now, they will play Tuesday in Brock, and again on Oct. 20 in Peaster.
"I think they will be gunning for us, for sure," said Peaster coach Autumn Threet, whose team has won 30 consecutive district matches.
Peaster swept Tolar Friday in preparation for Tuesday, while Brock defeated Millsap in four. Elsewhere, Aledo swept Saginaw in District 6-5A, and Weatherford did the same to Keller Central, bouncing back from being upset by Keller a week earlier.
"It was nice to see after our film session of Keller that we didn't make the same mistakes, and we are continuing to improve our communication and floor defense," Lady Kangaroos coach Nick Gay said.
▪ Peaster (23-13, 4-0 in District 7-3A, No. 10 in state) defeated Tolar 25-19, 25-11, 25-14. Standouts: Ciarra Wright 14 kills, Kennedy Warren 12 kills, Taryn Cast 4 blocks, Kyrsten Bisceglia 5 aces.
▪ Brock (31-7, 3-1 in 7-3A, No. 16 in state) defeated Millsap (23-6, 1-3) 25-11, 24-26, 25-17, 25-7. Brock standouts: Daelyn Sessum 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Parker King 8 kills, 7 digs; Jessie Steele 6 kills, 2 blocks; Alyssa Lackey 6 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces; Bryland Barrett 31 assists, 9 digs.
▪ Weatherford (32-6, 6-1 in 3-6A, No. 16 in state) defeated Keller Central 25-6, 25-13, 25-14. Standouts: London Austin-Roark 13 kills; Londyn Gray 9 kills, 6 blocks; Kaitlyn Rogers 37 assists, 11 digs, 4 aces; Reagan Hubbard 3 aces, 13 digs.
▪ Aledo (27-12, 8-1 in 6-5A) defeated Saginaw 25-12, 25-18, 25-19. Standouts: Sarah Morehead 12 assists, 7 digs; Allegra Rivas 30 digs; Hannah Jones 9 kills; Sydney Casey 6 kills, 14 digs; Evelyn Torres 8 kills; Maggie Wackerhagen 17 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Riley Pickett 12 digs; Sarah Haeussler 10 kills, 3 blocks.
TUESDAY MATCHES
Peaster at Brock, 6 p.m.
Bryson at Poolville, 6 p.m.
Northwest at Aledo, 6:30 p.m.
Haltom at Weatherford, 6:30 p.m.
Tolar at Millsap, 6:30 p.m.
Comments