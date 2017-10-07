River Hall (24) pushes for for extra yardage during Friday night’s game with Keller Central.
Kangaroos fall in homecoming; Bearcats look to tie record

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Watherford Star-Telegram

October 07, 2017 8:54 AM

The Weatherford Kangaroos' homecoming was dampened Friday night as Keller Central won 48-16.

Weatherford took an early 7-0 lead on London Williams' 6-yard run. He averaged 6 yards on six carries for the night.

Meanwhile, the Aledo Bearcats are coming off their 70th consecutive district victory, defeating Saginaw 52-7 Friday night in their first road game of the season. The last time Aledo lost a district game was 35-28 to Everman in 2007.

The Bearcats can tie the record of 71 straight district wins by Austin Westlake (1990-2002) with a win at Azle next Friday. They would then be set to break the mark at home against Haslet Eaton on Oct. 20.

Looking ahead...

Weatherford Kangaroos (0-6, 0-2 in District 3-6A) vs. Keller Timber Creek Falcons (4-1, 0-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex

Last season: Weatherford 2-8, 1-5. Timber Creek 7-5, 3-3, Division I area finalist. Timber Creek won 44-19 at Weatherford.

Series history: Timber Creek leads 1-0.

Last week: Keller Central 48, Weatherford 16. Timber Creek did not play.

Returning starters: Weatherford 4 offense/8 defense. Timber Creek 5 offense/3 defense.

Players to watch: Weatherford - QB Corban Campbell leads the Kangaroos in passing (522 yards, 6 TD, 5 int.) and rushing (349 yards, 4 TD) and has had a hand in 10 of their 13 touchdowns. Timber Creek - RB Blake Irving (662 yards, 9 TD), WR Erik Ezukanma (26 catches, 461 yards, 7 TD).

Notable: The Kangaroos have gone from a high-powered passing offense to a run-first offense under first-year coach Billy Mathis (151 rushing per game, 87 passing)...The Falcons are averaging 343 yards per game (192 rushing, 151 passing).

Aledo Bearcats (5-0, 2-0 in District 6-5A) at Azle Hornets (2-3, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Last season: Aledo 16-0, 7-0, 5A Division II state champions. Azle 2-8, 2-5. Aledo won 69-0 at home.

Series history: Aledo leads 10-2.

Last week: Aledo 52, Saginaw 7. Azle 28, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 21.

Returning starters: Aledo 3 offense/5 defense. Azle 5 offense/5 defense.

Players to watch: Aledo - QB Jake Bishop has completed 59 percent of his passes with 12 TD and 1 interception. DB Aaron Hale is averaging almost nine tackles per game. Azle - RB Gamble Moore leads the Hornets in rushing (167) and receiving (89) yards, but only has one touchdown.

Notable: As usual, Aledo is enjoying another high-powered offensive season. However, the Bearcats have also been dominant on defense, surrendering just 25 points and three touchdowns over the past four games....Aledo is on a 21-game win streak...Azle's offense had struggled with only 34 points before Friday's victory.

Wichita Falls City View Mustangs (3-2, 0-0 in District 5-3A Division II) at Millsap Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Last season: City View 3-7, 1-4. Millsap 3-7 , 0-5. City View won 48-7 at home.

Series history: City View leads 3-0.

Last week: City View 34, Alvord 14. Millsap did not play.

Returning starters: City View 3 offense/ 5 defense. Millsap 9 offense/8 defense.

Players to watch: City View - QB/DB Jaylin Marks. Millsap - DB Jace Davis (4) and Lane Rich (3) have combined for seven interceptions this season.

Notable: City View's season has been win, loss, win, loss, win, so if that holds true, the Bulldogs will snap a seven-game district losing streak...Millsap is entering district play with a winning record for the third time in four years.

Ponder Lions (2-3, 0-0 in District 4-3A Division I) at Brock Eagles (4-1, 0-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday

Last season: Ponder 6-5, 3-2, bidistrict. Brock 13-1, 5-0, Region I finalist. Brock won 56-6 at Ponder.

Series history: Brock leads 3-0.

Last week: Both teams were idle.

Returning starters: 6 offense/6 defense. Brock 3 offense/5 defense.

Players to watch: Ponder - RB Kaden McEwen (496 yards, 5 TD). Brock - RB Dawson Littlepage (693 yards, 9 TD) and Trent Patino (473 yards, 10 TD). WR Takota Taylor and Baylor Cupp each have two TD.

Notable: Brock has yet to lose a district game in its short history, going 15-0 in its first three seasons.

