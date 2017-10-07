Sports Notebook: Former Kangaroos named to Hall

In what has become a tradition, several former Weatherford Kangaroos have been named to the Weatherford High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place this past weekend as part of homecoming week.
This is the 14th consecutive year for this event. Honored were:
▪ 2008 Lady Kangaroos softball team - They won district for the first time since the state champions of 2000, going 15-1 and outscoring their opponents 86-5. They advanced to the 5A Region I final.
Pitcher Hannah Schnebly was 13-1 in district with a 0.23 earned run average and was voted district MVP. Randi Tongate was voted District Most Valuable Defensive Player.
Eight players went on to play in college, including Tongate, Texas Tech; Megan Askew, Ouachita Baptist; Chelsea Lee, Southwestern Oklahoma State; Hopi Perez, Texas Wesleyan; Shawn Henderson, Texas Wesleyan; Malorie Wakefield, Temple Junior College; Jordan Wallace, Louisiana Lafayette; and Schnebly, Tennessee State.
▪ Chris Smith - Smith, a 1965 graduate, was a three-year letterman in football. He started as a freshman and played guard.
He was named all-district his junior year, followed by all-district and all-state as a senior.
He went to the University of Texas on a football scholarship. In his freshman year he led the team in interceptions. In his sophomore year the Star-Telegram named him the top sophomore Southwest Conference linebacker. In 1968 he transferred to UT-Arlington and focused on studies.
▪ Meaghan Peoples Perkins - She graduated in 2004 as a member of the National Honor Society and vice president of her senior class. In volleyball, she was a three-year letter winner, including Newccomer of the Year for the area and three-time all-district, along with being on the Star-Telegram Super Team.
Peoples was a four-year letterman in track, winning district in the 300-meter hurdles for three straight years. She was a regional champion and state runner-up as a senior.
She received a scholarship to Iowa State, where she ran hurdles through 2006 before transferring to TCU. She stood out in pentathlons (five events) and heptathlons (seven events), earning All-Mountain West Conference honors for both the indoor and outdoor seasons, leading the TCU women to an indoor conference championship as part of the distance medley relay squad.
▪ Pacer Bourland - He was a four-year letterman in basebal, and was all-district and all-academic in baseball and football four years. He played soccer in 1994-95.
He then played baseball for the Tarleton State University Texans and his received his bachelor of arts degree in 2003. While at Tarleton, he was a three-time All-Lone Star Conference selection at pitcher.
Bourland still holds three team career records for Tarleton, shutouts (5), complete games (15), appearances (68), is second in career innings pitched (269) and third in career strikeouts (223) and games started (39).
He is currently the head baseball coach at Poolville.
ANOTHER DISTRICT TITLE FOR ALEDO TENNIS
While it may be hard for some to imagine, there actually was a time when the Aledo tennis team did not win its district. However, that has been a very long as they clinched a 12th straight league championship recently with a 15-3 win over Saginaw Chisholm Trail to take the District 6-5A title.
Winning in doubles for the Racquet Cats were Lance McClure/Miles Grubbs (8-2), Alec Meendsen/Jared Kelm (8-0), James Young/Payton Neeley (8-2), Erin Davis/Olivia Key (8-3), and Carly Siddons/Concetta Ogden (8-6).
The Aledo girls were dominant in singles, winning five of six matches from Davis (6-2, 6-4), Key (6-2, 6-0), Fambrough (6-4, 6-2), Siddons (6-0, 6-0) and Ogden (6-0, 6-3).
The Aledo boys swept Chisholm Trail in singles with wins from Meendsen (6-3, 6-4), McClure (6-0, 6-4), Grubbs (6-2, 5-7, 10-7), Kelm (6-0, 6-0), and Young (6-0, 6-1).
JV BLUE ROOS STILL UNDEFEATED, SEALS GETS HONOR
The Weatherford Kangaroos junior varsity Blue team improved to 5-0 with a come-from-behind 16-15 win over Brock recently. Quarterback Ken Seals led the Kangaroos to a late touchdown, scoring on a run and throwing a two-point conversion with 39 seconds to play in high wind and rainy conditions.
For the season, Seals, a sophomore, has 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and 989 yards. He was named to the JV squad after losing an appeal to to the University Interscholastic League to play on the varsity following his transfer from Azle.
Seals has been chosen for a third straight year to play quarterback for Team USA in the International Bowl against Canada at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 19.
HISTORY CONTINUES FOR PEASTER FOOTBALL
The Peaster football program made even more history in its recent contests as the eighth grade posted their first victory, defeating visiting Fort Worth Trinity Valley 18-6. Meanwhile, the seventh grade remained undefeated with a 24-0 victory.
Daniel Gomez caught two touchdown passes from Jackson Russell for the eighth-grade Greyhounds (1-2). On defense, Zane O'Donnell returned an interception for a touchdown, and Kaden Holden also had an interception.
The seventh-grade Greyhounds (3-0) posted their second straight shutout as Tramar Gilbert scored two TDs and quarterback Caden Steen rushed for a TD. Gavin Sanders and Hank Morris led the defense.
"Great first win for the eighth grade. They continue to improve every week," said Head Coach Matt Chapman. "Seventh grade tackling well and able to execute long drives."
ANOTHER CC WIN FOR BROCK GIRLS
The Brock Lady Eagles won a cross country meet for a second consecutive week, taking the top spot in the Victory Baptist Academy Fourth Annual Classic at Texas Pythian Home.
The Lady Eagles had four top-10 finishers, led by Kylie Laverty with a time of 12:04 over 2 miles. Also, Sydnie Lane was seventh, Ashlynn Tutter was eighth, and Lauren Wakefield placed 10th.
Poolville's Lucy Ramirez was ninth.
Peyton Murley of the Brock boys was eighth, and Poolville's Henry Fierro was ninth. The Poolville boys were third as a team, and Weatherford Christian was fourth.
Elsewhere, Brice Hardin of Peaster placed fifth in the varsity boys division at the Decatur Reunion Run.
Graydon Morris of Aledo won the Keller Timber Creek Falcon Fast Cross Country Invitational with a time of 15:05 over a course that was over 100 meters longer than the traditional 3.1 miles. Gracie Morris, his twin sister, was third.
Comments