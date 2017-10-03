Sports Notebook: Support for Lexi

The North Texas High School Rodeo Association (NTHSRA) recently asked participants and others to wear the color turquoise and/or a ribbon of that same color in support of Peaster teenager Lexi Liles, who was injured in a rodeo event.
Anyone interested can contact the NTHSRA at 817-232-2855 to see if any ribbons are still available. If not, turquoise colored clothing is suggested.
Liles was riding her horse in a steer undressing event, in which she was trying to pull the ribbon off of a running steer. The steer turned and clipped her horse, causing it to throw her as the horse itself fell, according to a witness.
The horse appeared to roll on Liles, who was knocked unconscious, before it hopped back up.
Liles was not wearing a helmet. Rodeo contestants have the option to wear either a cowboy hat or a helmet during competition, according to the association’s rulebook.
MORE HISTORY IN PEASTER
When your program is in its first year of existence, it has plenty of historic moments.
Such is the case with the Peaster football program. A week after playing their first official games ever, they hosted the first home games in the program's history.
The seventh-grade Greyhounds, in fact, have yet to lose. They defeated Fort Worth All Saints 22-0 as Tramar Gilbert scored three touchdowns.
Defensive standouts were Caden Green and Gavin Sanders.
The eighth-grade Greyhounds are still in search of their first win, falling 38-18. Zane O'Donnell and Daniel Gomez were offensive standouts, with Mitchell Kingston standing out on defense.
"Great first home win and first shutout for seventh," Head Coach Matt Chapman said. "Eighth grade is progressing well. Improved in a lot of areas this week."
TRINITY VB WIN STREAK CONTINUES
The Trinity Lady Eagles volleyball team ran its win streak to 22 matches with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 victory against Burton Academy at home recently. The Lady Eagles (29-2) were led by hitters Kayla DeNeefe and Libby Gear, who had a combined 19 kills, 12 digs and 24 service points.
ALEDO GOLFERS START SEASON STRONG
The Aledo Bearcats opened the fall golf season by competing in the prestigious Bart Granger Memorial Tournament at Pecan Valley in Fort Worth. The Bearcats featured three players competing in their first varsity tournament.
The tournament is one of the nation's premier events with a challenging format of 36 holes the first day and 18 the second.
The Bearcats shot a 956 for a the tournament and were led by Evan Pennington with scores of 79-76-69 for a 224 total. Also for Aledo, Ben Huxtable shot 241 (80-81-80), Cam Wooley posted a 242 (85-77-80), Jacob Trawick shot 251 (84-83-84), and Tanner Smith finished in 253 (88-82-83).
The four lowest scores from each round comprise the team total.
"I was happy with the boys results at the Bart Granger. I think we learned a lot about what it takes to play at this level and will do nothing but improve the rest of the year," said Aledo coach Jeff Lemons.
The Ladycats finished fifth in the Lady Pirates Invitational at Harbor Lakes in Granbury. They were behind defending 5A state champion Grapevine and 6A schools Lewisville Hebron, Southlake Carroll and Mansfield.
Aledo shot a 664 total, led by Madison Head (78-76) and Ella Fisher (81-73) with a 154 each. Also for the Ladycats, Deyton Dellar shot 172 (85-87), Madison Wyss posted a 174 (91-83), and Clara Fulsaas shot 196 (99-97). Rylee Gabbert shot 176 (89-87) as a medalist.
"The ladies had a fantastic 95-shot improvement from last year to this year in the same tournament," Lemons said.
BROCK GOLFERS HOST KICKOFF CLASSIC
The Brock golf team hosted the fall Kickoff Classic at Oeste Ranch recently. The event freshman/junior varsity tournament in which teams were comprised of members from their own school and could be mixed boys and girls, all boys, or all girls.
Granbury won and Peaster was second. Also from the area,
Peaster's team included Clayton Addison, Preston Casey, Gabrielle Russell,
Sophia Lester. The Aledo team of Jackson Little, Luke Haas, Abe Fulsaas, Regan Vanacek and Emma Tilley tied for fifth.
Weatherford and Aledo had teams tie for seventh. Weatherford featured Richard Kienle, Madison Mees, Jordan Warder, Blake Vantrease Ethan Broomes. Aledo included Cooper Howington, Isaac Austin, Reid Van Ness and Georgia Giddings.
Another Weatherford team of Chandler Crippen, Brylee Haile, Randi Rovnyak and Bryce Billingsley tied for ninth with Brock, which featured Corbin Calzacorta, Alex Kinzer, Michael Redwine and Bryce Yates.
LADY EAGLES WIN AGAIN IN CC
The Brock Lady Eagles won the South Hills/Benbrook Prowl In The Park recently, their second team victory in the past three meets. The Lady Eagles have not finished lower than third in a meet this season.
Brock was led by Kylie Laverty, who won the overall individual competition with a time of 13:54.20 over 2 miles. Also in the top 10 for Brock were Ashlynn Tutter, third; Sydnie Lane, fifth; Lacie McKinzie, sixth; and Lauren Wakefield, ninth.
For the Brock boys, Peyton Murley finished ninth.
Peaster competed in the Keller meet. Brice Hardin led the Greyhounds, placing ninth.
ALEDO TENNIS NEARING ANOTHER TITLE
Capturing another dominant district win, the AHS Varsity Tennis Team posted a 19-0 victory against Northwest High School, extending their District 6-5A record to 5-0 and 9-1 overall.
Posting wins in doubles were the pairings of Lance McClure/Miles Grubbs (8-3), Alec Meendsen/Jared Kelm (8-0), James Young/Payton Neeley (8-1), Priscilla Schimming/Allison Dale (8-2), Erin Davis/Olivia Key (8-0) and Carly Siddons/Concetta Ogden (8-2), along with the mixed doubles pairing of Tristyn Fambrough/John Llewellyn (8-3).
Aledo was 12-for-12 in singles with wins from Schimming (6-1, 6-3), Davis (6-1, 6-2), Key (6-1, 6-0), Fambrough (6-2, 6-1), Siddons (6-1, 6-0), Ogden (6-0, 6-0), Meendsen (6-0, 6-0), McClure (6-1, 6-0), Grubbs (6-1, 6-0), Young (7-6, 6-1), Kelm (6-1, 6-0) and Neeley (6-0, 6-2).
Comments