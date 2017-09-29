Kangaroos have rough outing in 3-6A opener

The Weatherford Kangaroos entered Thursday's game at Keller having lost their first four games by a total of 26 points. However, they had their roughest outing of the season in dropping their District 3-6A opener at Keller, 52-0.
The Indians (3-2 overall) held the Kangaroos to minus-4 yards passing, but Weatherford won the rushing battle 155-95. London Williams led the Kangaroos with 14 carries for 59 yards.
A bright spot for Weatherford was the return of running back Matthew Gray, who suffered an injury early in the second game of the season following a 166-yard performance in the season opener. The transfer from Brock carried four times for 25 yards Thursday, giving him 206 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries this season.
The Kangaroos will try for their first win again when they host Keller Central next Friday (Oct. 6) at 7:30 p.m. for homecoming.
