Kangaroo friends working twice as hard

Best friends since seventh grade, London Williams and Corban Campbell realize that, as seniors, this is probably the last time they will play football together.
With that in mind, the phrase "giving their all" has taken on a whole new meaning for members of the Weatherford Kangaroos. In a rarity for Class 6A programs, they are starting on BOTH offense and defense.
"I'll do anything to help the team, whatever it takes physically and mentally," said Campbell, a quarterback and cornerback. "I was a little shocked when they asked me to also play defense this season, because you don't see many quarterbacks going both ways, but you play your part."
Williams said it's all about making an impact.
"I was asked to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball," he said. "I already knew I could make an impact on offense. But because of our lack of experience on defense, we had to fill a void."
Williams, like Campbell, was asked to fill that void. He plays wide receiver on offense and is also a cornerback on defense.
"They are true servant leaders," first-year Weatherford head coach Billy Mathis said. "Neither one every complains about being tired or needing a break."
Both said their experience on offense has helped them on the defensive side of the ball.
"We have certain sets, and when you see a player lined up a certain way you know what they are probably going to do," Williams said.
"When you're playing quarterback, it's the same way," Campbell said. "Because I play cornerback, it gives me an idea of how they are going to cover."
There are several players on the Kangaroos roster who see action on both sides of the ball. Williams and Campbell top the list and stay the busiest.
In fact, Williams is also the punter and is on the kickoff return team.
"I rest when the game's over," he said with a laugh. "That's the way it has to be if you want to make an impact. It's the way it has to be if I want to play in college. I'm trying to do as much as I can to get to that next level."
Likewise, Campbell hopes to have a shot at playing in college and feels playing both ways could help that happen.
"You get to see which position you're better at, and college coaches also get a better look," he said.
Once in college, they also know what they want to study. Campbell wants to go into the financial field and Williams wants to be a crime scene investigator - and yes, he got the idea from watching the television show "CSI."
Given their druthers, it appears each would choose defense if they had to. But they're glad they don't have to.
"Scoring is always fun, but making a big play on defense is also great," Campbell said.
"It's much more rewarding when you make that big stop on defense," Williams said.
And though both have dealt with injuries in their career - Williams injured his leg as a freshman and Campbell broke his collarbone last season - they aren't concerned that the extra play might increase those chances.
"You can't think about that," Williams said. "Your body will give in to wear and tear when it's time, but you can do things to extend that time.
"Every Saturday we do dynamic stretches, and our coaches have told us we need to do cryotherapy. They're constantly telling us what to put in our body, to get rest."
Another challenge is that the Kangaroos, unlike most teams, don't have a bye week. Playing in a district with an odd number of teams, they play 10 straight games.
"You just have to pace yourself," Williams said. "It makes the season a little harder, but that's the schedule and we have to play it."
Along with almost always having two of his best players on the field, Mathis said the duo are setting an example for their teammates about commitment.
"Others see their fight and determination," Mathis said. "It inspires the team to play harder."
