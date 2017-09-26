Big history made by small stars in Peaster

History sometimes comes in the smallest of ways.
For example, the first official football game in the history of the Peaster School District featured seventh- and eighth-graders as they faced off against Fort Worth Country Day on the road recently.
The seventh-grade Greyhounds posted the first football victory in school history, winning 28-22. The eighth-graders dropped an exciting 30-22 contest.
"Good first win for the program. The kids are progressing well," said head coach Matt Chapman.
Hank Morris led the seventh grade with three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing. Linebacker Caden Duer stood out on defense.
For the eighth grade, Daniel Gomez scored a rushing TD and receiving TD, while Zane O'Donnell rushed for a score. Defensive standouts were Mitchell Kingston and Izaac Olvera (interception).
"It was great to see another opportunity for our kids to compete. It was exciting to see all of the fans at the game and the enthusiasm you could see from the crowd," Peaster Superintendent Matt Adams said. "I felt like our coaches and athletes represented Peaster very well in our first Peaster ISD football game."
TRINITY VB WIN STREAK REACHES 20
The Willow Park Trinity Lady Eagles volleyball team ran its winning streak to 20 consecutive matches recently with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-8 victory against Denton Calvary. The Lady Eagles are 26-2 overall and 4-0 in Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools District 2-3A.
Lindsey Young stood out on the back row and setter Shelbi Tidwell paced the offense.
MORRIS TWINS WIN AGAIN
Graydon and Gracie Morris of Aledo each ran to victory in their respective divisions in the Paschal Cross Country Invitational recently. Graydon won the varsity boys division, posting a time of 15:07.72 over 3.1 miles, while Gracie's time of 18:02.80 topped the varsity girls division.
The Bearcats finished third in the team standings as Avery Tilley was also 15th. The Ladycats were seventh as a team.
"We had a great day on a really tough course. All runners did a great job," said Aledo head coach Mike Pinkerton.
Also running the meet was Weatherford. Sadie Carey was third among varsity girls and Gina Limon was 12th. Austin Christmas was sixth among varsity boys.
BROCK, PEASTER RUNS AT CLEBURNE
Peaster's Brice Hardin competed at a higher level in the Cleburne Yellow Jacket Invitational. He placed eighth in the Class 5A/6A varsity boys division.
Peaster is a 3A school.
The Brock Lady Eagles placed third among 4A and Under varsity girls, led by Kylie Laverty, who was 10th individually. Two Brock boys placed in the top 15, Peyton Murphy was sixth and Luke Hamilton was 11th.
BROCK TENNIS WINS AGAIN
Facing their usual tough schedule against larger programs (Brock is a 3A school), the Brock tennis team is continuing to flourish under first-year coach Adam Mihok.
The Eagles improved to 4-2 with a 15-4 win over Class 4A Alvarado recently. They also have wins over Class 5A Fort Worth South Hills (15-4), 6A North Crowley (11-8) and 5A Brewer (12-7). Their losses are to 5A Burleson (11-8) and 6A Duncanville (14-5).
Posting multiple wins in the victory against Alvarado were Zach Randall, Tim Hoffman, Kyle Randall, Jett Jacobs, Taylor Shupick and Evan Roberts.
ANOTHER ROUT FOR RACQUET CATS
The Aledo Racquet Cats tennis team defeated Boswell 18-1 recently to continue their quest for 12th consecutive district championship.
Aledo (8-1 overall, 4-0 in District 6-5A) got wins from:
Girls doubles - Priscilla Schimming/Allison Dale (8-2), Erin Davis/ Olivia Key (8-1), Carly Siddons/Concetta Ogden (8-2).
Boys doubles - Lance McClure/Miles Grubbs (8-0), Alec Meendsen/Jared Kelm (8-0), James Young/Payton Neeley (8-1).
Boys singles - Meendsen (6-1, 6-2), McClure (6-0, 6-0), Grubbs (8-0), Young (6-1, 6-1), Kelm (6-0, 6-1) and Neeley (6-4, 6-2).
Girls singles - Schimming (6-0, 6-0), Davis (6-4, 6-2), Key (8-1), Fambrough (8-1), Siddons (6-1, 6-0) and Ogden (6-0, 6-3).
