David Walden joins WC baseball coaching staff

David Walden is the newest addition to the Weatherford College Coyote Baseball coaching staff.
Walden was hired recently to take the reigns as assistant baseball coach following the departure of Chad Massengale who accepted a coaching position at Texas State University.
WC head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot said Walden has been a friend and mentor for more than 20 years.
“I was excited to hear that he was interested in this opportunity,” Lightfoot said. “I have been bouncing ideas off of Coach Walden since I began my coaching career. David Walden has been a winner everywhere he has been. His passion for baseball and to hunger teach the game is contagious.”
During his coaching career, which began in 1982, Walden coached at Weatherford High School from the fall of 1991 through the spring of 2000. While at WHS he took the team to playoffs seven years in a row, reached the regional semi-finals in 1997 and the regional finals in 1999 and 2000.
He left Weatherford to take on the role of assistant principal for two years and then as principal for four years at Brock High School. Walden returned to coaching in 2006 at Canyon Randall High School his team was a state semi-finalist in 2007.
Most recently, Walden served as the Willis High School head baseball coach.
“Walden brings a wealth of knowledge on all aspects of the game but will focus his efforts on our pitching staff,” Lightfoot said. “I am looking forward to watching him impact those guys every day. We are both passionate about winning and hungry for a championship!”
