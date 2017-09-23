Kangaroos hope to end heartbreak with payback win

Weatherford nearly pulled off its first win of the season in the final seconds against Lubbock Cooper, but the Pirates held on for a 28-26 road victory on Friday night at Kangaroo Stadium.
Last season the Keller Indians won one game. It was at Weatherford.
Now, the Kangaroos are hoping to get their first victory at Keller as the teams begin play in District 3-6A Thursday.
Weatherford has lost four games by a total of 26 points this season, the most recent being 28-26 at home to Lubbock Cooper Friday. The Kangaroos got a late gift when the Pirates fumbled while trying to take a knee and run out the clock, but Weatherford missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired.
The Kangaroos' four opponents this season are a combined 9-4.
Weatherford Kangaroos (0-4, 0-0 in District 3-6A) vs. Keller Indians (2-2, 0-0)
Keller ISD Athletic Complex
▪ 7 p.m. Thursday
▪ Last season: Weatherford 2-8, 1-5 in district. Keller 1-9, 1-5. Keller won 29-23 in Weatherford.
▪ Series history: Keller leads 9-1.
▪ Last week: Keller 36, Midland 26. Lubbock Cooper 28, Weatherford 26.
▪ Returning starters: Weatherford 4 offense/8 defense. Keller 6 offense/5 defense.
Players to watch: Weatherford - WR/CB London Williams is arguably the team's most versatile player, starting on both offense and defense, punting and returning kicks - and he can also play QB in a pinch. In the loss to Cooper he caught a season-high 11 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Keller - WR Damon Smith averages over 15 yards per catch and almost 8 yards on each rush.
Notable: The Kangaroos have lost four games by a total of 26 points....The Indians, after dropping 11 of 12 dating to last season, are on a two-game win streak for the first time since a 3-0 start in 2015...The Indians love to throw the football and have three receivers already around 20 catches on the season...The Kangaroos have gone to more of a running game this season after the hurry-up/pass often offenses of previous years.
Saginaw Chisholm Trail Rangers (2-1, 0-0 in District 6-5A) at Aledo Bearcats (3-0, 0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
▪ Last season: 4-6, 2-5 in district. Aledo 16-0, 7-0, Class 5A Division II state champions. Aledo won 69-0 at Chisholm Trail.
▪ Series history: Aledo leads 1-0.
▪ Last week: Both teams had a bye.
▪ Returning starters: Chisholm Trail 8 offense/6 defense. Aledo 3 offense/5 defense.
Players to watch: Chisholm Trail - RB Devonte Jones (42 carries, 196 yards, 2 TD). Aledo - In the absence of RB Jase McClellan with an injury, RB Tre Owens (37 carries, 212 yards 4 TD) has garnered the spotlight. WR Money Parks (10 catches, 157 yards, 2 TD) is living up to his name.
Notable: This is Aledo's fourth consecutive home game to start the season...The Rangers have started 2-1 for a third straight year, however they have yet to post a winning season in their short six-year history. Their best effort was 4-6 a year ago...Aledo has won 68 consecutive district games since starting 0-2 in league play in 2007.
Millsap Bulldogs (2-2) at Frost Polar Bears (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday
▪ Last season: Millsap 3-7 in Class 3A Division II. Frost 6-5, Class 2A Division II bidistrict. Millsap won 35-20 at home.
▪ Series history: Millsap leads 1-0.
▪ Last week: Millsap 35, Arlington Pantego 7. Grapeland 64, Frost 6.
▪ Returning starters: Millsap 9 offense/8 defense. Frost 6 offense/5 defense.
Players to watch: Millsap - RB/CB Raymond Pacheco's versatility includes playing offense, defense and special teams. He has a three-TD game and a two-TD game rushing, along with a 51-yard kickoff return.
Notable: In a 2016 survey, the Polar Bears were named one of the 10 best mascot names in Texas...The Bulldogs' greatest success is on the ground with an average of almost 270 per game...Though they have struggled in league play, Millsap is looking to go into district with a winning record for the third time in four seasons.
Brock Eagles (3-1) at Pilot Point Bearcats (1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday
▪ Last season: Brock 13-1, Class 3A Division I Region I final. Pilot Point 2-8 in Class 3A Division I. Brock won 60-0 at home.
▪ Series history: Brock leads 1-0.
▪ Last week: Brock 57, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 21. Gunter 43, Pilot Point 21.
▪ Returning starters: Brock 3 offense/5 defense. Pilot Point 7 offense/6 defense.
Players to watch: Brock - QB Tripp Jones. While he doesn't throw much, he averages over 20 yards per completion with three touchdowns and one interception. DT Tate Swearingen had two tackles for loss in helping hand Trinity Christian its first loss. Pilot Point - QB Jacob Pitts is averaging 70 yards per game passing and over 90 rushing. DT Tony Puga averages a sack per game.
Notable: The Eagles have technically never lost a road game in the regular season since becoming University Interscholastic League eligible in 2014 as their lone loss was to Brady on a neutral site (their first UIL game ever). They have won 16 straight on the road...Brock averages over 370 yards rushing per game...The Bearcats, once a state power, have not reached the playoffs since 2014 and are 3-11 in their past 14 games.
