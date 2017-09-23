Rogers' milestone leads Lady Roos to 30th win

Kaitlyn Rogers surpassed 1,000 assists on the season as the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos defeated visiting Keller Fossil Ridge 25-8, 25-19, 25-14 Friday.
Rogers delivered 37 assists as the Lady Kangaroos improved to 30-5 overall and 4-0 in District 3-6A.
"She's our floor leader and really proud of this milestone, but we've got a lot more to go," Weatherford coach Nick Gay said.
Rogers has 1,028 assists this season.
▪ Weatherford (30-5, 4-0 in District 3-6A, No. 10 in state in Class 6A) defeated Keller Fossil Ridge 25-8, 25-19, 25-14
▪ Standouts: Kaitlyn Rogers 37 assists; London Gray 12 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Londyn Austin-Roark 11 kills; Francine Merchant 7 kills; Reagan Hubbard 4 aces, 12 digs; Carissa Barnes 3 aces, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Jordan Burks 10 digs.
In other action
Aledo Ladycats (23-12, 4-1) dropped their first District 6-5A match at league-leading Boswell.
Saginaw Boswell (No. 13 in 5A) defeated Aledo (23-12, 4-1 in District 6-5A, No. 12 in 5A) 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24
▪ Standouts: Sarah Morehead 16 assists; Sarah Haeussler 15 kills, 2 aces; Allegra Rivas 27 digs, 2 aces; Hannah Jones-7 kills, 8 blocks; Sydney Casey 8 kills, 7 digs; Maggie Wackerhagen 19 assists.
Peaster (19-12) fell at home to All Saints in four games to wrap up pre-District 7-3A play, and Poolville (12-7, 4-1 in District 9-2A) swept Graford.
Poolville (12-7, 4-1 in District 9-2A) defeated Graford 25-210, 25-20, 25-8.
▪ Standouts: Billie Roberts 14 kills, Emeleigh Terry 8 kills, Trinity Johnson for serving.
Brock (28-6) and Millsap (22-3) had an off night before beginning District 7-3A play Tuesday.
Private schools: In Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools action, Class 3A Willow Park Trinity defeated Class 5A Fort Worth Southwest Christian 25-20, 25-8, and 25-22 to run their win streak to 21 and their record to 28-2.
"We went into the match ready to play and make a statement. The girls were excited to play a strong team in 5A Southwest Christian and show what we are really capable of," coach Brittany Good said. "We ran a 6/2 lineup (two setters rather than one) for the first time, using all nine girls, and I think it worked well for us.
"It was the best I've seen from our girls thus far."
Comments