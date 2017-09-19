Former Brock kicker makes history

When Texas Wesleyan Rams kicker Bryce Nye split the uprights at Farrington Field with a 30-yard field goal recently, the former Brock Eagle did something no one had done since the early part of World War II.
They were the first points scored by a Rams football player in a home game since 1941 - the last season Texas Wesleyan fielded a football team.
"I redeemed myself," Nye said with a laugh. "But it was pretty special to do that, to be the first."
Nye was referencing a field goal attempt in the first quarter that bounced off the goal post. He chuckled when asked if he was just teasing the fans.
"He's got a chance to be something special," Wesleyan coach Joe Prud'homme said of Nye. "And he's tough. He played last week hurt."
Nye kicked two extra points in the season opener, a 43-14 loss at McPherson in Kansas, despite playing with a quadricep injury. He said he was feeling much better in the second game, however, and, of course, making history always helps.
Unfortunately, the Rams lost the game 29-13, but Nye finished with two field goals and had a team-leading nine points through the first two games.
While at Brock, Nye was one of the top kickers in the state, helping the Eagles to a Class 3A Division I state championship his junior season and only Brock's second season in the University Interscholastic League.
"In high school I came in for the second season and we won state," he said. "Wouldn't it be nice if we had that same kind of success here. Who knows?"
TRINITY VB STAYS ON ROLL
The Willow Park Trinity Lady Eagles (24-2 overall) began Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools District 2-3A with a 3-0 sweep of Calvary Christian. It was the 18th consecutive win for the Lady Eagles.
Standouts included defensive specialists Hannah Floyd and Hailey Young, along with hitters Erin Kalbfleisch and Kayla DeNeefe, who led the team in kills and aces.
LADY EAGLES RUN TO VICTORY
The Brock Lady Eagles had little difficulty running away with the championship of the Keene Invitational cross country meet recently, scoring 52 points to runner-up Blum's 135. In cross country, the lower the score the better the performance.
Brock had three girls finish in the top five, led by second-place Kylie Laverty, who ran a time of 12:18.51 over 2 miles. Ashlynn Tutter was fourth in 12:29.02, and Sydnie Lane was fifth in 12:31.56.
Poolville's Lucy Ramirez was 13th with a 12:53.85.
The Poolville boys finished third in their division and Peaster was fourth. Brice Hardin of Peaster was second individually with a time of 16:52.02 over 3.1 miles.
Also from the area, Brock's Peyton Murley was 10th with a 17:46.92, Henry Fierro of Poolville was 11th in 17:53.18, and Luke Hamilton of Brock was 13th in 18:04.98. Anthony Martinez of Peaster was 16th with an 18:12.79, and Zaine Mansell of Poolville placed 19th with an 18:37.87.
MORRIS SECOND AT SOUTHLAKE
Graydon Morris of Aledo ran to a second-place finish at the Southlake Carroll Cross Country Invitational recently. He posted a time of 15:06.06 over 3.1 miles.
Among the girls, Sadie Carey of Weatherford was 18th with a time of 18:33.94.
ALEDO TENNIS WINS AGAIN
With a 17-2 victory against Saginaw, the Aledo Racquetcats tennis team improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in District 6-5A.
In doubles the Aledo boys pairings of Lance McClure/Miles Grubbs (8-0), Alec Meendsen /Jared Kelm (8-3) and James Young/Payton Neeley (8-1) posted wins, while the girls teams of Priscilla Schimming /Allison Dale (8-3), Erin Davis/Olivia Key (8-4), and Carly Siddons/Concetta Ogden (8-2) were also winners.
In girls singles, Schimming (4-0, retired), Davis (6-2, 6-3), Tristyn Fambrough (6-4, 6-1), Siddons (6-0, 6-1), Ogden (8-5) and Dale (8-2) were victorious. Winning in boys singles were Meendsen (6-1, 6-0), McClure (6-0, 6-0), Grubbs (6-1, 6-2), Young (6-1, 6-2), Kelm (6-0, 6-0), and Neeley (6-1, 6-0).
SECOND ANNUAL WEATHERFORD HORSESHOE PITCHING TOURNEY
Even if your idea of a ringer is something that needs to be cleaned out of the bathtub, you're welcome to come play in the Second Annual Weatherford Horseshoe Pitching Tournament Saturday, Sept. 30 at Noon Lions Ringer Alley at Love Street Park. The action begins at 9 a.m.
The entry fee is $15. No shoes, no problem. They have extras - horseshoes, that is. Pitching distances vary for seniors, men, women and youngsters.
Contact 817-598-4124 for more information.
