Kangaroos return home in search of first win

The Weatherford Kangaroos have been in position to win each of their three games this season.
Problem is, they are 0-3 following Friday's 29-15 loss at Burleson (3-0). The Roos led early 8-0 and were within 23-15 in the fourth quarter.
In their first two games they saw an early 12-point lead slip away in a 31-27 loss to Arlington Heights, and they led by a point late against Brewer before losing 21-15.
Looking ahead...
Lubbock Cooper Pirates (2-1) at Weatherford Kangaroos (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Last season: Cooper 9-3, Class 5A Region I semifinals. Weatherford 2-8 in Class 6A. Kangaroos won 34-31 at home. Cooper won 17-0 at home.
Series history: Cooper leads 1-0.
Last week: Cooper 41, Wolfforth Frenship 9. Burleson 29, Weatherford 15.
Returning starters: Cooper 5 offense/9 defense. Weatherford 4 offense/8 defense.
Players to watch: Cooper - RB Elijah Boyd and WR Zyketh Campbell are each averaging around 80 yards per game. Weatherford - WR Jake Spooner is averaging almost 20 yards per catch.
Notable: Cooper has led in the fourth quarter of all three games this season, surrendering two late scores in a 22-17 loss to Canyon Randall...The Kangaroos have not had a winning season since 2005 and are off to their first 0-3 start since 2013.
Millsap Bulldogs (1-2) at Pantego Christian Panthers (0-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Last season: Millsap 3-7 in Class 3A Division II. Pantego 2-8 in Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III. Millsap won 45-0 at home.
Series history: Tied 1-1.
Last week: Hico 35, Millsap 25. Southwest Christian 41, Pantego 0.
Returning starters: Millsap 9 offense/8 defense. Pantego 7 offense/8 defense.
Players to watch: Pantego - DB Hayden Young, RB Jonah Harrison. Millsap - QB Brock Barron accounted for 233 of the Bulldogs' 261 yards against Hico (131 and TD rushing, 102 passing), DBs Lane Rich and Jace Davis each have two interceptions.
Notable: After a narrow opening loss (21-20 to Dallas Shelton at home), it's been a rough couple of outings for the Panthers, once a perennial private school toughie, as they've been outscored 88-7...The Bulldogs have likewise not fared as well the past couple of weeks after opening with a 51-8 win over Archer City, but their losses have been much respectable by a combined 17 points... Prior to last season, the only previous meeting was when Pantego won 12-6 in 2001.
Trinity Christian Cedar Hill Tigers (3-0) at Brock Eagles (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday
Last season: Trinity 4-6 in TAPPS Division II. Brock 13-1, Class 3A Division I Region I final.
Series history: First meeting.
Last week: Brock 42, Grapevine Faith 21. Trinity 28, Houston St. Thomas 27.
Returning starters: Trinity NA. Brock 3 offense/5 defense.
Players to watch: Trinity - QB Shedeur Sanders is averaging almost 160 yards and two TD per game, RB Qualan Jones is averaging over 130 yards and two TD. Brock - RBs Dawson Littlepage (489 yards, 5 TD) and Tanner Patino (310 yards, 6 TD) have been virtually unstoppable this season. Littlepage had 218 yards and a TD against Faith and Patino scored four TD. DB Tommy Merrill had an interception in the win over Faith
Notable: For only the second time in their short history the Eagles are playing a team with a record better than them. The other was in 2014, their first season of University Interscholastic League eligibility, when they were 0-1 and played 1-0 Early...After a blip last season, Trinity appears to have returned to the form they displayed in 2014-15 when they were 23-5.
