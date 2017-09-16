Contributions plenty in volleyball wins

In winning for the second time in as many District 3-6A matches, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos (28-5 overall) did so in a balanced fashion that would make a tightrope walker jealous.
Six players combined to serve 16 aces, eight players had at least two kills, and eight players had at least one dig as they swept Haltom 25-8, 25-17, 25-16.
"We were able to run some new plays on offense and see new faces in some different spots for us," Weatherford coach Nick Gay said.
The Lady Roos, ranked 10th in the state in Class 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, got 14 kills and 4 blocks from London Austin-Roark. Also for Weatherford:
▪ Carissa Barnes 6 aces, 9 digs.
▪ Jordan Burks 5 aces, 5 digs.
▪ Reagan Hubbard 6 digs, 2 aces.
▪ London Gray 5 kills.
▪ Kaitlyn Rogers 31 assists, 2 blocks.
▪ Sierra Graves 6 digs.
LADYCATS MOVE TO 3-0 IN DISTRICT
Much like Weatherford, Aledo (22-11 overall) improved to 3-0 in District 6-5A with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 victory at Justin Northwest as a plethora of players contributed.
"We have worked really hard to keep everyone involved to keep their (opponents) defense guessing as to where the ball is," Aledo coach Claire Gay said. "Our setters did a good job mixing it up and utilizing all our hitters.
"Allegra (Rivas) had a great defensive match and we served extremely well."
Rivas had 29 digs and served a pair of aces.
Also for the Ladycats, ranked 13th in the state in Class 5A:
▪ Sarah Morehead 12 assists, 8 digs.
▪ Sarah Haeussler 11 kills.
▪ Sydney Casey 7 kills, 8 digs.
▪ Maggie Wackerhagen 17 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces.
▪ Alex Grooms 8 kills.
▪ Hannah Jones 7 kills.
ELSEWHERE
▪ Peaster (18-11, 19th in state in Class 3A) defeated Krum (No. 9 in 4A) 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-10. Kennedy Warren 15 kills, 12 digs; Ciarra Wright 13 kills, 19 digs; Baylee Hull 6 kills, 24 digs; Mordan Fadden 5 kills.
▪ Brock (27-6, No. 2 in 3A) defeated Aubrey 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-7.
Alyssa Lackey 11 kills, 17 digs; Kealey Dent 18 digs; Daelyn Sessum 17 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Gracie Cooper 14 digs.
TUESDAY VARSITY MATCHES
▪ Brock at Iowa Park, 5:30 p.m.
▪ Ranger at Poolville, 6 p.m.
▪ Azle at Aledo, 6:30 p.m.
▪ Timber Creek at Weatherford, 6:30 p.m.
▪ Millsap at Eastland, 6:30 p.m.
▪ Peaster at Dublin, 6:30 p.m.
