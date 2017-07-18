Weatherford Christian hires new coach

Weatherford Christian School is excited to announce Ray Michou as the new cross country coach for the 2017-2018 school year.
“We are very fortunate to have Coach Michou step in and take over the cross country program. With the combination of talented young WCS athletes and the guidance of Coach Michou, WCS should be a top contender in cross country, “ said Coach Stephen Cox, Athletic Director.
Coach Michou has over 30 years of experience in education and coaching high school athletics. He has coached cross country for 16 years in Poolville, Gordon, Riesel, and Lipan. In that 16 year span, Coach Michou has led 4 district championship teams, 16 individual qualifiers, 11 state qualifiers, and 1 state medalist.
“I have been very blessed with talented runners who are committed to hard work. The WCS cross country athletes remind me a lot of the runners I have had in the past. They are willing to put in a tremendous amount of work to accomplish the goals we have set,” Coach Michou said.
