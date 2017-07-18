14 Weatherford College athletes earn national academic achievement awards

A record 14 Weatherford College students have received Academic Student-Athlete Awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association for their academic performance during the 2016-17 year.
▪ NJCAA All-Academic First Team recipients must hold a 4.0 grade point average. Nicholas Evarts, a member of the Coyote baseball team, earned recognition on the First Team.
▪ NJCAA All-Academic Second Team recipients must hold a grade point average of 3.8–3.99. WC Second Team members are: Softball – Abigail Reynolds; Basketball – Antanas Krimelis and Dovile Strimaityte.
▪ NJCAA All-Academic Third Team recipients must hold a grade point average of 3.6-3.79. Third Team members are: Baseball – Corbin Bozosi, Landon Gray and Ryan Van Leeuwen; Softball – Lindsey Bishop and Morgan Rackel; Women’s Basketball – Lydia Friberg, Madison Mayfield, Reyna Ammons and River Romine; Men’s Basketball – Roka Mazionis.
“Academics is the key foundation to all of our programs,” said Bob McKinley, WC Athletic Director. “We make sure they keep their grades up in order to have the opportunity to move on to four-year schools.”
With more than 59,000 student-athletes participating in the NJCAA for the 2016-17 academic year, 10.1 percent earned a slot on one of the three highly regarded All-Academic Teams – a significant increase from the last year’s record number of 7.9 percent.
