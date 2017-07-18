Sports Notebook: Aledo youth wins golf title in FW

Ella Fisher of Aledo had to play a little extra, but came home with the championship of the First Flight in the Fort Worth Junior Golf Association Girls City Junior Championship.
Fisher finished in a three-way tie for first, shooting a 259. She then bested her counterparts in a playoff for the title.
"She's an incoming freshman, so she hasn't technically made the team yet, but she's really good," said Aledo Golf Coach Jeff Lemons, who has coached the Ladycats to back-to-back Class 5A State Tournament appearances.
"She's a great kid also. Been watching her for two years."
Fisher saved her best round for last, finishing with an 83 at Mansfield National Golf Course. She had prior rounds of 85 and 91.
Aledo varsity player Deyton Deller also played, shooting a 96 in the opening round. She followed by winning her first round of match play, but then withdrew from the tournament.
WILD WIN BIG IN FINAL REGULAR-SEASON MEET
In their final tuneup before the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region V Meet, the Weatherford Wild swim team captured 38 gold medals in the Mineral Wells Meet.
"The swimmers have worked hard and are ready. We should swim well," Wild Coach Linda Williams said of the regional meet, which was taking place in Keller at press time.
Steve Wood (Men 40-Over) and Abby Morrison (Girls 13-14) led the Wild with four gold medals each. Also for the male swimmers, Noah Enlow (11-12), Matthew Merrifield (11-12), Kaleb Oestreich (11-12) and Matthew Williams (25-39) won three each. Also for the females, Abbie Farber (11-12) and Kimberly Lawler (40-Over) captured three apiece.
The top five from regionals will advance to the TAAF Games of Texas July 27-30 in McAllen.
Mineral Wells Meet
Weatherford gold medal winners
Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
Allie Lane, Elizabeth Enlow, Georgia Farhat, Jordan Nickols, 1:32.10
Boys 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
Jackson Skalak, Noah Farber, Weldon Thompson, Triston Allison, 1:35.04
Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
Abbie Farber, Isabel Lawler, Carlie Thomas, Addison Greenfield, 2:55.82
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
Landry Crickman, Noah Enlow, Matthew Merrifield, Kaleb Oestreich, 3:01.31
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay
Abbie Lane, Abigail Thompson, Jamie Lehmer, Abby Morrison, 2:30.35
Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
Abbie Farber, 1:16.96
Men 25-39 100 Yard Freestyle
Matthew Williams, 1:00.27
Women 40 & Over 100 Yard Freestyle
Kimberly Lawler, 1:13.42
Boys 6 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Max Gentry, 32.62
Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Lucas Skalak, 27.48
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Matthew Merrifield, 42.25
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
Abby Morrison, 33.36
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
Aaron Greenfield, 38.38
Men 25-39 50 Yard Backstroke
Clinton Miller, 57.97
Women 40 & Over 50 Yard Backstroke
Kimberly Lawler, 41.59
Men 40 & Over 50 Yard Backstroke
Steve Wood, 31.98
Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Noah Farber, 22.99
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
Noah Enlow, 47.65
Men 25-39 50 Yard Breaststroke
Matthew Williams, 34.82
Men 40 & Over 50 Yard Breaststroke
Steve Wood, 33.40
Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
Georgia Farhat, 21.87
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
Abby Morrison, 30.93
Men 40 & Over 50 Yard Butterfly
Steve Wood, 26.15
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Kaleb Oestreich, 37.63
Girls 15-17 50 Yard Freestyle
Hannah Farber, 30.52
Men 25-39 50 Yard Freestyle
Clinton Miller, 43.78
Men 40 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle
Steve Wood, 25.86
Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM
Elizabeth Enlow, 1:50.93
Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM
Carlie Thomas, 1:55.35
Girls 13-14 100 Yard IM
Abby Morrison, 1:13.65
Men 25-39 100 Yard IM
Matthew Williams, 1:09.76
Women 18 & Over 200 Yard Freestyle
Kimberly Lawler, 2:43.21
Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Kate Byrd, Cainlee Dale, Avalon Nortier, Lola Rice, 1:39.06
Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Brynlie Camp, Reese Haggard, Bridget Lapp, Madison Pulis, 1:25.17
Boys 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Weldon Thompson, Noah Farber, Jackson Skalak, Landon Richards, 1:18.00
Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Claire Dale, Abbie Farber, Addison Greenfield, Isabel Lawler, 2:24.26
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Landry Crickman, Noah Enlow, Matthew Merrifield, Kaleb Oestreich, 2:37.68
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Emma Overton, Abigail Thompson, Adi Jo Lee, Ali J. Lee, 2:25.86
ALEDO SOCCER PLAYERS HONORED
Four players from the Aledo soccer program have been been named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American Team. They were honored for their success on the field and in the classroom.
Honored from the Ladycats were Peyton Laughley and Cameron Huddleston. Bearcats honored were Reed Vierling and Caleb Hill.
The quartet will be recognized at the 71st Annual NSCAA Convention Jan. 20 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.
The Ladycats enjoyed their best season in team history, advancing to the Class 5A state final before falling to Highland Park. The Bearcats advanced to the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2011.
PEASTER VB CAMP
Peaster High School will host the Metro Elite Volleyball Camp July 27-29 from 7-9 p.m. each day. This is a rigorous camp for incoming players in grades 9-12 with the purpose to prepare players for the upcoming 2017 season.
Camp instructors will be Coppell head coach Julie Green and Keller Fossil Ridge head coach Hollie Huston. Green's teams won back-to-back Class 5A state championships in 2011-12 with her 2012 team finishing ranked No. 1 in the nation, and she coached Lake Travis to the 2010 4A state title. Huston was the Star-Telegram's 2016 5A Coach of the Year after leading Fossil Ridge to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.
Mail-in pre-registration is accepted if postmarked by July 20 to Metro Elite Volleyball, C/O Julie Green, P.O. Box 3502, Coppell, Texas, 75019. Make checks payable to Metro Elite Volleyball.
On-line pre-registration can be done presently and is the only form after July 20 at www.metroelitevolleyball.com.
Cost is $125 for advance mail-in, $125 plus $5 for PayPal advance on-line before July 20 or $135 plus $5 after, and $135 for day-of-camp walk-ups.
For more information, contact Green at 817-913-5296 or juliegreen1978@yahoo.com.
Comments