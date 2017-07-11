Brock enjoys another strong summer in 7-on-7.

Summers for several members of the Brock football team include an annual trip to College Station, and once again they made the trip for the Texas State 7-on-7 Association Championships.
Though the Eagles did not reach the championship bracket for the first time in their four trips, it was nonetheless an exciting weekend. They went 2-3 overall, dropping two of their games on the final play of the contest.
“I think it’s a nice reward for our kids, a great way to cap off the summer,” Brock coach Chad Worrell said. “You see opponents you don’t see in the regular season. It’s just a great experience for them.”
In pool play in Division II the Eagles dropped their opener to Graham, 42-18. They led the game for much of the first half before the Steers took over.
Graham went on to win the Division II championship, 27-20 over Wylie.
That was followed by a 32-26 loss to Mexia that went two overtimes. The Eagles lost on the final play of the game.
Brock ended pool play with another close contest, downing Sweeny 33-28. That put them in the consolation bracket, where they opened with a 40-28 victory against Hidalgo.
The tournament ended with another thrilling finish. Bay City scored on the game’s final play for a 34-33 victory.
Brock led by two touchdowns with seven minutes to play. Bay City advanced to the consolation semifinals before falling to eventual consolation runner-up Stephenville 21-14.
“We felt like we had a chance (to win) in the consolation bracket. They just made plays down the stretch,” Worrell said. “We really dominated for the first 30 minutes of a 40-minute game.”
Among standouts at the state tournament Worrell said were senior-to-be wide receiver Tanner Patino, along with juniors-to-be Dakota Taylor at backup quarterback/receiver/safety, Tommy Merrill at receiver/defensive back, and Jake Teskey at wide receiver.
“There’s some good teams here that went 0-4 (losing all three pool games and first in bracket play). There are really no bad teams here.”
Each team was guaranteed four games. The top two finishers in each pool advanced to the championship bracket and the next two to the consolation bracket.
Teams were divided into Division I (big schools) and II (smaller schools).
Along with competing in state tournament play, the Eagles are in a summer league with Aledo, Weatherford and several other teams, Worrell said.
“Our kids just like to compete, and it beats sitting around the house during the summer,” he said.
“It’s not real football, our kids understand that, but we’re getting better from it. You can run 40s (yard dashes) all day long and not get what you get out of this. It helps us improve our coverage, our pass game, we just get better.”
